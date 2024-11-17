GTCO Fashion Weekend: Behind those runway appearances

Share

The 2024 GTCO Fashion Weekend, once again met all the expectations of guests, vendors, designers and many more in their quest to promote enterprise in the Nigerian fashion industry.

Every year, the focus has always been on the designers, who bring their masterpieces to showcase on the prestigious runway. Not much has been written about what goes on backstage , which is engine room of every fashion show.

A brief visit to the backstage would convince naysayers and critics that organising a successful fashion show is not a walk in the park.

A fashion show producer and coordinator, Olly Aganga, once described the backstage as a Mad House. It sounded rude, if not insulting but she was not far from the truth.

While the runway is calm with just a long space waiting for models to walk by, the backstage is always busy with different kinds of drama going on at the same time. The noise is one of the most interesting part. Speaking at top of voices at times to get attention to a models’ hairstyle or have a second look at a fitting on a dress that needs fixing. There is always changing of clothes going on, which involves protecting some of the model’s privacy, exactly the reason they are strict about letting non backstage staff to come in to avoid awkward moments of seeing someone naked.

There are a lot of makeup and hair fixing going on. Moods and emotions of designers amd models, swinging right left and centre because of tension and nervousness, trying to make sure they don’t fail. Seeing all these happing in one go, indeed proves it’s a mad house engine room in a positive way.

Then, when they step on the runway, the models are expected to throw away every emotion on the backstage door and catwalk like a queen or a king.

The show producers are always like the movie directors , guiding every designer and their models on who goes next and at the exact timing to move.

Just like in movie sets, there are those behind the camera that shout the cuts, same applies to those who work backstage for the runway show to become a succes. They are truly the unsung heroes and heroines

