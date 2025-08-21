GTCO Conference: Families Struggle To Bridge Big Gap To Understand Autism

At the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Ikeja last month, the halls were filled with anxious parents, caregivers, and children from across Nigeria and neighbouring West Africa. They had come for the 2025 GTCO Autism Conference with the theme: “From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion.”

For many families, it was more than a conference—it was a lifeline. The three-day programme offered one-on-one consultations with international and local experts on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Parents sought answers to questions they had carried for years: Why is my child different?

How can I support them in school? How do I respond to stigma in my community? Despite 15 years of steady advocacy in Nigeria championed by GTCO in one of its cooperate social responsibility (CSR), experts at the conference agreed there is still a big gap between knowing autism and truly understanding it.

Dr. Bernadette N. Kilo, a developmental paediatrician and mother of three autistic children, urged parents to slow down when faced with a diagnosis. “For any parent who finds out their child has autism, the first thing is to pause,” she explained. “Understand the child first. Then understand the diagnosis. Finally, understand the child with that diagnosis.

Once you do these three things, it becomes easier to see the child as a whole individual.” She stressed that autism is not something to be “fixed.” Instead, it requires acceptance and additional support. “No one is broken. Many years ago, we stigmatised left-handed people. Today, we know better. Autism is simply another neurological difference.”

Poverty and the weight of care

For many Nigerian families, however, the challenge is not only awareness but survival. Sholape Azazi, a behavioural analyst and parent advocate, painted a picture of the daily struggles of low-income families raising autistic children.

“You may have a mother earning very little, with four children— two of whom are on the autism spectrum. Where does she start?” Azazi asked. “It’s not that parents don’t want to do the right thing; they lack the capacity.

So they turn to the easier option—faith healers or traditional beliefs—because formal support is inaccessible.” Azazi, who runs Cradle Lounge Initiative, a non-profit advocating for autism inclusion, added that lack of government support makes families feel invisible.

“If I know that when I declare my child’s diagnosis, there are services to cater for them, I will seek them out. But when nothing exists at the local level, parents are left to navigate alone.”

Spotting the signs early

According to Georgiana Koyama, a Board Certified Behaviour Analyst born in Sierra Leone and based in London, one of the biggest obstacles is late diagnosis. “Parents should look out for non-verbal communication,” she advised. “Does the child respond to their name? Do they point? Make eye contact? Interact with peers?

Sometimes delays show up in speech or motor skills like crawling and walking. These early signs can help parents seek help faster.” But in Nigeria, stigma often overshadows recognition. “When a child doesn’t respond to greetings, people think the child is rude,” Koyama noted.

“Parents need to be confident enough to say, ‘My child is not being disrespectful. They just don’t yet have the skills.’ This is advocacy in action.”

Acceptance, patience, and community support are the true medicines

Stigma in community life

In many communities, children with autism are labelled as stubborn, cursed, or victims of spiritual forces. Some are hidden away, excluded from schools, or punished for behaviours they cannot control. Koyama cautioned against such approaches: “Beating or punishing an autistic child for not understanding instructions only deepens their trauma. Instead, teach what you want the child to do, not just what you don’t want.

If you say, ‘Stop running,’ also say, ‘Come and walk with me.’ It’s about clear, positive instruction.” The experts agreed that educating families and communities is key to inclusion. Autism, they emphasised, is not an illness to be cured but a condition that requires patience, tailored support, and acceptance.

Role of platforms

For many parents, the GTCO Autism Conference is where their healing begins. Azazi recalled her own turning point: “Eight years ago, after my son’s diagnosis, I didn’t know where to turn.

There was no roadmap. But when I walked into a GTCO Autism Conference, I met people who understood me. That was where I started to heal.

These platforms are critical.” Group CEO of GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, reaffirmed the company’s commitment: “We have built a space for dialogue, learning and transformation, not just for the autism community, but for all of us working towards a more compassionate world.”

From awareness to action

Yet, experts insist that advocacy alone is not enough. Government must build enabling environments—accessible therapy centres, trained teachers in schools, inclusive policies, and social welfare systems that reduce the financial burden on families.

“Awareness without action leaves families stranded,” Azazi stressed. “When children with autism are supported, parents find relief, and entire communities thrive.” The 15th edition of the GTCO Autism Conference ended with renewed calls for collaboration between government, non-profits, and corporate bodies.

Families left with practical strategies but also a deeper sense of connection. For one father who travelled from Benue State, the experience was life-changing. “Before, people told me my son was cursed,” he shared quietly. “Now, I know he is not broken. He is simply different. And I will stand by him.”

Inclusion

The journey from knowing to understanding autism is long, but not impossible. Experts at the GTCO conference remind us that acceptance, patience, and community support are the true medicines. Every child, whether neurotypical or neurodivergent, deserves dignity, inclusion, and a chance to thrive.

For Nigerian families, the task is daunting in the face of poverty and limited public support. Yet, as this year’s gathering proved, with compassion, advocacy, and action, the gap between awareness and understanding can be bridged.