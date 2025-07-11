GTCO Celebrates 15 Years Of Autism Advocacy, Reaches Over 5,000 Families

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to promote autism awareness and inclusion, saying it has reached over 5,000 families across Nigeria and beyond since the 15 years inception of the programme.

At a media briefing to announce the 15th edition of its Annual Autism Conference, under the theme: “From Awareness to Action:

15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion,” GTCO’s Chief Communication Officer, Oyinade Adegite, said the initiative, which began as a modest outreach, has grown into a powerful platform for education, diagnosis, and empowerment—reaching over 5,000 families across Nigeria and beyond.

Adegite, shared that the autism advocacy clinics and conferences have over the years welcomed thousands of families, not only providing access to free assessments and consultations but also helping parents take the first step toward understanding and supporting their children with developmental disorders.

“What began as an Orange Ribbon initiative for children with developmental disorders has now focused on autism, while still welcoming families dealing with conditions like Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Down syndrome, and Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), among others.