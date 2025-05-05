GTCO Appoints Group Chair

Share

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc appointed former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Suleiman Barau as group chairman, subject to regulatory approval.

The company said in a statement that the decision came as part of its succession plan and was revealed during the company’s fourth annual general meeting.

Barau, who has been a pioneering director of GTCO since its restructuring, is expected to guide the company through its next phase of growth and innovation.

The company’s current Chairman, Hezekiah Oyinlola, expressed confidence in Barau’s ability to lead the company to new heights, citing his strategic insight and proven leadership track record.

