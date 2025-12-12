GTCO Announces Food&drink Festival Holiday Edition

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities; leading financial institution, Guaranty Trust Holdings Company Plc (GTCO) has announce the maiden edition of the 2025 GTCO Food & Drink Festival-Holiday Edition making a special end of the year celebration for food lovers, tourists, SMEs and food/ beverage brands, locals and international media, entrepreneurs amongst others.

Designed to spotlight Africa’s Vibrant culinary culture; the two days event is schedule to take place on 20th and 21st December at the GT Centre, Oniru, Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the event, Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO Plc noted that the festival has grown into a powerful platform for celebrating enterprise, creativity, and the richness of African cuisine.

He said: “The Holiday edition reflects our commitment to creating joyful shared experience while supporting SME’s across the food and beverage value chain.”

The Holiday Edition of the festival will feature free exhibition stalls for over 213 vendors, vibrant street food, DJ Raves, and a large&immersive children’s play arena.

Poised as the largest food exhibition in Africa, GTCO continues to lead in creating authentic African lifestyle experiences as it reinforces the group’s committed to SMEs and creative industry development.