GTCO Announces 7th Edition Of Food, Drink Festival

The countdown has begun to the 7th edition of the most anticipated culinary festival in Africa and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is excited to announce dates for the 2024 GTCO Food and Drink Festival, set to take place from Friday, April 26th to Sunday, April 28th, at GT Centre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is widely recognised as the continent’s biggest food and drink festival, bringing together millions of food lovers and entrepreneurs to celebrate the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Africa with a vibrant display of flavours, aromas, and cultures. Over the three-day period, attendees can look forward to an array of culinary delights, from traditional African dishes to innovative fusion cuisines from other parts of the world.

The festival will also feature live cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions, along with hundreds of food retailers showcasing a diverse range of mouth-watering offerings. Commenting on the 2024 GTCO Food and Drink Festival, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said: “We are delighted to bring to our customers, exhibitors, and food lovers from across Africa and beyond, another edition of an event that is a celebration of not just food, but of the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that make African cuisine so unique.