Gtbank Named Leading Financial Institution For 12th Time

Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (GT- Bank) has been named Best Bank in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. This marks a record 12th time that Guaranty Trust Bank has been recognised as the leading financial institution in Nigeria.

Announcing the award, Euromoney stated: “Nigeria’s Best Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, has continued to do a good job of convincing investors that it is better placed than its key competitors to deal with the risks ahead—and per- haps to take advantage of opportunities in economic and policy transition.”

Despite a difficult operating environment, the Bank continues to deliver exceptional results as the flagship franchise of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, which re- corded a profit before tax of N214.2billion, pre-tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 23.6 percent, and Cost to Income Ratio (CIR) of 48.0 percent for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Euromoney is the leading authority for global banking and financial markets and the annual Awards for Excellence celebrates financial institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and resilience in the markets they operate.

The latest recognition underscores Guaranty Trust’s position as the leading financial institution in Nigeria. Commenting on the award, Mrs. Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd, said: “We are honoured to be named the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney.