GTBank Launches Quick Airtime Loan At 2.95%

Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (GTBank), the flagship banking franchise of GTCO Plc, has announced the launch of Quick Airtime Loan, an innovative digital solution, which according to the lender, gives customers instant access to airtime when they run out of call credit and have limited funds in their bank accounts, thus ensuring customers can stay connected when it matters most.

“In today’s always-on world, running out of airtime is more than a minor inconvenience. It can mean missed opportunities, disrupted plans, and lost connections, often at the very moment when funds are tight, and options are limited.

Quick Airtime Loan was created to solve this problem, offering customers instant access to airtime on credit, directly from their bank. With Quick Airtime Loan, eligible GTBank customers can access from N100 and up to N10,000 by dialing *737*90#.

Available across all major mobile networks in Nigeria, the service will soon expand to include data loans, further strengthening its proposition as a reliable on-demand platform,” the bank said in a statement.

The statement also said: “For years, the airtime credit market has been dominated by Telcos, where charges for this service are at 15 per cent. GTBank is now changing the narrative by offering a customercentric, bank-led digital alternative priced at 2.95 per cent.