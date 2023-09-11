GTA Unveils Top Reasons to Visit Ghana This December

I n a bid to drive growth and attract more interest in its tourism sector among Nigerians, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted an engaging and interactive cocktail session to unveil top reasons fun lovers, vacation bound families should consider taking a trip to Ghana.

At the exclusive gathering held at the Iwalewa Gallery of Arts in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the President and CEO of The Adinkra Group, Diallo Sumbry, listed some of the top reasons the group has taken up the rask of selling Ghana’s natural tourist sited to the world. In his interview chat with DazzlingRazzle, Sumbry explained that their main aim of telling the world about Ghana’s tourism potentials is not for Ghana to be the next Dubai, but to harness Ghana’s identity and market it to the world.

“Ghana should not be the next Dubai. No African country should be the next to any non African. Ghana should be the best Ghana that it can be for itself. Dubai, to me is not a real place. Every- thing in Dubai is made up. It can snow and rain in Dubai in the same day and not by natural weather.

“Places like Ghana is a natural Pan African place. The first independent country in West Africa. The Black star in the flag of Ghana came from Macus Garve. Ghana has to create and find its own identity and market that to the world,” he said.

Highlighting some of the reasons to consider Ghana the vacation destination this December, Diallo Sumbry pointed out that, “Ghana is the center of the world. Its the center of the world because it is the closest to landmass of zero degrees longitude and zero degrees latitude.”

“Ghana in December is the true definition of Black Excellence. “The vibe in Ghana in December is unmatched. The vibe during Christmas when a lot of people come is unmatched. The Afro-feature festival, formerly Afrochella is incredible. The night life in Ghana is great and fun to experience.”