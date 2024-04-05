GTA Conference: Facilitating Techinnovation, Investment In Africa

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) conference is set to take place between July 24 and 26 in Lagos. The theme for this year centres on “Global Collaborations, Local Transformations.” GTA is a leading platform for collaboration between African and international tech stakeholders; fostering connections, dialogues, and potential partnerships that will pave the way for the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem. With great excitement, we are pleased to announce the GTA 2024 Deal Room.

This initiative is designed to facilitate investments for African startups from the community of potential investors. The Deal Room will be facilitated in partnership with One Africa and is expected to promote innovation, support emerging start-ups and contribute to economic growth in Africa.

“This year’s GTA Conference promises to be a dynamic platform where global collaborations will catalyse local transformations in Africa’s tech scene. I anticipate impactful discussions, actionable initiatives, and significant strides towards advancing our tech ecosystem;” “Dr Inya Lawal, President of Ascend Studios Foundation, implementing partner of the GTA.