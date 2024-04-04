GTA 2024 Conference’ll Facilitate Tech Innovation, Investments

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference, the leading platform for collaboration between African and international tech stakeholders, will be fostering connections, dialogues, and potential partnerships that will pave the way for the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

The GTA conference is scheduled to take place at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from July 24 to 26.

The theme for this year centres on ‘Global Collaborations, Local Transformations’.

President of Ascend Studios Foundation, implementing partner of the GTA, Dr Inya Lawal said, “With great excitement, we are pleased to announce the GTA 2024 Deal Room.

This initiative is designed to facilitate investments for African Start-ups from the community of potential investors.

“The Deal Room will be facilitated in partnership with One Africa and is expected to promote innovation, support emerging Start-ups, and contribute to economic growth in Africa.

“This year’s GTA Conference promises to be a dynamic platform where global collaborations will catalyse local transformations in Africa’s tech scene. I anticipate impactful discussions, actionable initiatives, and significant strides towards advancing our tech ecosystem.”

Olori Boye-Ajayi of One Africa also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with GTA and the role of facilitating the Deal Room: “Our partnership with GTA is aimed at fostering innovation, supporting tech startups, and promoting economic growth.

The Deal Room will offer a transparent and conducive environment for potential collaborations between tech companies and investors, driving impactful outcomes in the industry.”

In its mission to harness Africa’s tech potential for growth and development, GTA is guided by the recently launched Nigeria Startup Act, positioning the nation for the fourth industrial revolution.

Collaborating with stakeholders, running capacity development programmes, facilitating policy formulation, and uncovering investment opportunities; the Deal Room is part of the broad GTA objective – paving the way for tech-driven advancements in Africa.