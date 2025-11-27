GSMA: Strategic Spectrum Policy Key To Unlocking Africa’s $16bn 5G Opportunity

Forward-looking spectrum management is central to Africa’s digital future and has the potential to unlock significant economic growth and societal advancement, according to a recent analysis by the GSMA.

The industry body, which represents mobile network operators worldwide, has issued a compelling call to action for governments and regulators across the continent, emphasising that strategic policy decisions made today will directly shape the trajectory of connectivity and its associated benefits for years to come.

The GSMA underscored that effective roadmaps, technologyneutral licensing, and affordable spectrum pricing are the foundational pillars required to unlock vital investment, expand network coverage to underserved areas, and accelerate the deployment of next-generation 5G technology across Africa.

The economic stakes are substantial, with the GSMA quantifying the potential impact of 5G in concrete terms. Its analysis projects that by the year 2030, the strategic deployment of low-band 5G could contribute nearly $3 billion to the economies of Sub-Saharan Africa.

An even more transformative effect is forecast for mid-band 5G, which is expected to deliver a $13 billion boost to the region’s GDP, equivalent to 0.4 percent of its total economic output. These figures highlight the critical role that advanced mobile connectivity is poised to play in driving economic recovery, fostering innovation, and enhancing global competitiveness.

To realise these immense gains, the report stressed the urgent need for regulatory clarity and predictability, particularly concerning access to specific radio frequencies. Central to the GSMA’s recommendations is the creation of clear and reliable roadmaps that guarantee predictable access to two key categories of spectrum: low-band and mid-band.

The organisation specifically identified the 600 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands as being of paramount importance for Africa’s digital development. Low-band spectrum, such as the 600 MHz range, is prized for its ability to travel long distances and penetrate buildings effectively, making it an economically efficient tool for expanding high-quality mobile broadband coverage into vast rural and remote areas.

This expansion is crucial for bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of people who remain on the wrong side of the usage gap. Meanwhile, mid-band spectrum, exemplified by the 3.5 GHz band, offers an ideal blend of capacity and coverage, providing the high-speed, low-latency connectivity necessary for advanced 5G applications.

The transformative power of these spectrum allocations extends far faster internet speeds for consumers. The GSMA pointed to profound efficiency gains and industry-wide transformation awaiting key sectors of the African economy.

In mining,5G networks can enable autonomous vehicles and real-time remote monitoring of equipment deep underground, enhancing both safety and productivity. The agriculture sector stands to benefit from precision farming techniques powered by connected sensors, which can optimize water usage, monitor crop health, and boost yields.

In retail and logistics, 5G can streamline supply chains and enable new immersive customer experiences. This digital transformation of traditional industries is a core component of the projected thirteen-billion-dollar economic contribution.

When executed correctly, a forward-looking spectrum policy is presented as a powerful multi-purpose tool for achieving broader national goals.

By facilitating the expansion of affordable mobile broadband, such a policy can directly reduce the usage gap—the disparity between those who live within range of a network and those who actually use mobile internet services. Furthermore, the GSMA links effective spectrum management to the advancement of carbon reduction goals.

Digital solutions enabled by robust connectivity, such as smart grids, remote work capabilities, and efficient transportation systems, can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the economy.

The overarching message from the GSMA is that the decisions made by regulators in the coming months will determine whether Africa fully captures the immense socioeconomic dividends offered by universal digital connectivity.

The organisation concluded that the window for action is now, and a collaborative, strategic approach to spectrum management is the non-negotiable key to unlocking a more prosperous, connected, and sustainable future for the continent.