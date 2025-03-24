GSMA Board Elects Gopal Vittal As New Chairman

Share

The Board of Directors of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has elected Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, as its new Chairman.

Vittal will serve in this capacity until the end of 2026.

Previously serving as Acting Chair of the GSMA Board, Vittal will now officially oversee the strategic direction of the organization.

The GSMA represents over 1,000 telecom companies worldwide, including handset manufacturers, software firms, equipment providers, internet companies, and organizations in adjacent industries.

Vittal is the second Indian to be elected Chairman of the GSMA Board, following in the footsteps of Sunil Bharti Mittal.

His appointment further underscores Airtel’s significant global influence, with both Mittal and Vittal having held key leadership positions within the GSMA.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Vittal said:

“I am honored to be elected as Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and serves as the backbone of much of the world’s innovation.

“The GSMA, as a unifying force in the mobile ecosystem, plays a crucial role in driving positive change through discovery, development, and delivery of new technologies. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the Board to further this mission.”

GSMA Director General Mats Granryd praised Vittal’s appointment, stating:

“I have worked with Mr. Vittal for many years and am delighted to see him appointed as Chair of the GSMA Board.

“His vast knowledge and experience make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the Board and the industry as we navigate emerging challenges and opportunities, including leveraging AI and maximizing the potential of 5G for new business models and revenue streams.”

Vittal has served on the GSMA Board in various capacities for over a decade, including as Deputy Chair for the past three years. He was appointed Acting Chair in early 2025 before his formal election to the position.

The GSMA Board is expected to announce the election of a new Deputy Chair in due course.

Currently, Vittal serves as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel and is also a Board member of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa PLC, and Indus Towers.

Prior to this, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Airtel for 12 years.

