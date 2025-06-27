GSM Market Fire: Kano Gov Debunks Blocking Donations To Victims

The Kano State Government yesterday debunked the claims that Governor Abba Yusuf stopped individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropists from making donations to the victims of the GSM Market fire disaster.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Waiya said the government deeply appreciated the spirit of solidarity, empathy, and generosity demonstrated by philanthropists and corporate bodies since the unfortunate incident occurred.

He said to ensure a proper coordination, transparency, and equitable distribution of the assistance to genuine victims, the government set up a committee and opened a dedicated bank account for the donation.