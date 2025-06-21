GSM Market Fire: Gov Yusuf Injects N2b To Rebuild, Modernize Market

Share

The Kano State Government has announced an investment of ₦2 billion to redesign and modernize the Farm Centre GSM Market, which was recently devastated by a fire outbreak.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made the announcement during a visit to the market on Friday, where he was warmly received by market leaders and traders. According to the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the intervention aims to not only restore the affected sections but also upgrade the entire market to an international standard.

The project will involve the reconstruction of burnt sections, expansion of the market through the acquisition of additional space, and establishment of a fire station equipped with modern firefighting tools. It will also include the installation of solar-powered streetlights to improve visibility and security, construction of a pedestrian bridge to enhance access and safety, development of drainage systems to control flooding, and rehabilitation of access roads within and around the market.

Governor Yusuf explained that this initiative is a direct response to recent fire incidents and part of a broader vision to meet the growing needs of traders and customers. He emphasized that the government is committed to transforming the Farm Centre GSM Market into a trading destination with regional and international reach, thereby boosting cross-border commerce and regional integration.

He also announced plans to establish a dedicated management structure to ensure transparency, efficiency, and sustainability of market operations. The Governor urged traders and market users to cooperate with security agencies in tackling the growing menace of phone snatching and petty crime, which have become prevalent in the area.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, the Governor highlighted that the state’s 26 vocational training institutes would continue to provide platforms for skills development, job creation, and sustainable livelihoods.

In his welcome address, Comrade Jamilu Gama, Chairman of the GSM Market, expressed deep appreciation to the Governor for his swift response and commitment to the traders’ welfare. He described the intervention as a timely and strategic move that has restored hope to the market community.

Located in the heart of Kano metropolis, the Farm Centre GSM Market operates across 20 plazas and serves as a major hub for mobile phones, gadgets, and related services. It directly employs over 39,000 youths, making it one of the largest tech-related informal job markets in Northern Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf’s visit and the government’s funding pledge have been widely praised by stakeholders as a bold step toward infrastructure renewal, economic revitalization, and inclusive development in the state.

Share