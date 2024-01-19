GSK Gets SEC’s Approval to Delist From NGX

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK) has received approval for its scheme of arrangement, which will enable it delist from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The approval follows the Court Ordered Meeting held on December 5, 2023 where the shareholders approved the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

The company in a statement signed by Frederick Ichekwai, the Company Secretary, and made avail- able on the NGX website, also showed that the order of the Federal High Court sanctioning the Scheme of arrangement had also been obtained. It added that an application for the delisting of the company’s shares from the NGX would be submitted imminently.

The statement said: “Following the Court Ordered Meeting held on December 5, 2023 – at which the shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK) approved the proposed Scheme of arrangement (“the Scheme”) – GSK Consumer Nigeria hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders, and other stakeholders that the company has now received Securities and Exchange Commission’s Formal Approval of the Scheme.

The order of the Federal High Court sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement has also been obtained. “An application for the delisting of the company’s shares from the NGX will be submitted imminently.” The shareholders have approved the payment of N17.42 for every share held by its shareholders as part of the Scheme of Arrangement for the dissolution of the company.

The shareholders at the Court-Ordered Meeting, among other things, endorsed the delisting from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited upon the Scheme becoming effective.