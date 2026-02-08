Growth Without Relief: Inside The Cost-of-living Crisis Shadowing Nigeria’s Economic Rebound

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that despite the moderate recovery recorded by the economy in the last quarter of 2025 and in January 2026, the cost-of-living crisis caused by the two-year-old fiscal reforms poses new risk.

Economy shows signs of recovery

Nigeria’s economy is, by many official measures, staging a recovery. Growth forecasts are being revised upward, foreign reserves have strengthened, and international financial institutions increasingly describe the macroeconomic environment as “more stable” than it was two years ago.

After a bruising period of reforms marked by subsidy removal, currency realignment and fiscal tightening, policymakers argue that the worst is over and that the foundations for sustainable growth are finally in place. Yet, beyond spread sheets and policy briefings, a harsher reality dominates daily life for millions of Nigerians.

Prices remain stubbornly high, poverty is deepening, and food insecurity is spreading across large swathes of the country. For households struggling to pay rent, buy food or keep children in school, talk of recovery feels distant even unreal. This widening gap between improving macroeconomic indicators and worsening household welfare has become the defining paradox of Nigeria’s economic story in early 2026.

Brighter forecasts, stronger indicators

International lenders and domestic analysts broadly agree that Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook has improved. The World Bank projects that the economy could grow by about 4.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027 potentially the fastest pace in more than a decade supported by services-sector expansion, gradual recovery in oil production, and modest gains in agriculture and manufacturing.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its most recent regional assessment, has echoed this optimism, pointing to improved fiscal discipline, reduced monetary distortions and a more predictable foreign exchange framework as key factors underpinning the outlook.

Local institutions are even more bullish

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), in its 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook, forecasts GDP growth of up to 5.5 per cent, assuming continued reform momentum, improved security conditions in food-producing regions and higher non-oil exports.

It also expects inflation to moderate to around 16 per cent, down from the elevated levels of the past two years. Government projections align with this confidence. Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has reiterated an official growth target of about 4.7 per cent in 2026, part of a broader ambition to lifting annual growth to 7 per cent and place Nigeria on a path toward a trillion dollar economy by 2030.

These projections rest on policy choices that were politically costly but economically significant. The removal of petrol subsidies, unification of exchange rates, tighter fiscal controls and improved revenue mobilisation have reduced distortions that long undermined growth.

External reserves have climbed back above the $40 billion mark, supporting Naira stability and easing investor concerns after years of volatility. For international investors and lenders, the signals are encouraging. Capital inflows into select sectors have picked up, and Nigeria’s reform narrative has regained credibility in global financial circles.

The poverty reality behind the numbers

But macroeconomic stability has not yet translated into improved living standards. In fact, some indicators suggest hardship is intensifying. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in its Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026, warns that poverty could affect as much as 62 per cent of the population this year, an estimated 141 million people.

If realised, this would represent the highest poverty incidence in Nigeria’s history, underscoring how weak the transmission from growth to welfare has been. PwC attributes this grim outlook to a combination of legacy structural weaknesses, global economic shocks, and the short-term social costs of ongoing reforms.

While inflation is easing statistically, the price level remains far above what households can comfortably absorb, especially given stagnant wages and limited job creation. Food inflation, in particular, continues to erode household purchasing power.

World Bank analyses show that food prices have risen faster than headline inflation, disproportionately affecting lowincome families, who spend a large share of their income on basic staples. On the ground, the impact is unmistakable.

Local price trackers such as the Jollof Index which monitors the cost of common ingredients show that preparing a basic family meal now costs multiples of what it did just a few years ago. Rice, tomatoes, pepper and cooking oil remain expensive, driven by insecurity in farming regions, logistics bottlenecks, and exchange-rate pass-through effects.

Regional disparities are stark. In northern and north-eastern Nigeria, food security has reached alarming levels. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that up to 35 million Nigerians could face severe food insecurity in 2026, with conflict, climate shocks and reduced humanitarian funding compounding the crisis.

Lived experience versus official optimism

In cities like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt often portrayed as engines of growth households tell a story of shrinking real incomes. Rents have surged, transport costs remain high, and school fees and healthcare expenses consume ever larger shares of earnings.

Small businesses struggle with weak consumer demand and high operating costs, despite official claims of stabilisation. Economists stress that disinflation does not automatically restore purchasing power. Prices may be rising more slowly, but they are still high, and wages have not caught up.

In a largely informal economy like Nigeria’s, where most workers lack wage indexation or social protection, this lag is especially painful. World Bank economists have repeatedly cautioned that stabilisation gains take time to reach households.

Without deliberate policies to boost incomes and reduce vulnerability, macroeconomic improvements can coexist with rising poverty, a pattern Nigeria now exemplifies.

World Bank: From stabilisation to inclusion

This tension was highlighted during a recent visit by World Bank officials to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja. World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, commended Nigeria’s reform efforts, describing them as “necessary and courageous,” but stressed that the next phase must focus squarely on people.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Diagana emphasised that macroeconomic gains including improved reserves and exchange-rate stability should now be channelled into reducing inflation pressures on households, strengthening social protection, and accelerating job creation.

Stabilisation, he noted, is only meaningful if it improves living standards. World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, had made similar arguments in recent briefings. He has acknowledged progress in restoring macro balance but warned that without targeted investments in agriculture, energy, education and social safety nets, growth risks remaining “a statistic rather than a lived reality.”

Structural constraints to inclusive growth

Analysts broadly agree that Nigeria’s growth challenge is not just about pace, but about structure. Manufacturing and agriculture sectors with the highest employment potential remain underperforming. Capacity utilisation in manufacturing is constrained by unreliable power supply, logistics costs and limited access to credit.

Agriculture, while employing millions, suffers from low productivity, insecurity and weak market integration. The NESG argues that Nigeria’s recovery will remain fragile unless these sectors are transformed. In its 2026 outlook, the group outlines four pillars for inclusive growth: macroeconomic stability, structural transformation, institutional effectiveness, and social protection.

Without progress across all four, it warns, growth will not meaningfully reduce poverty. Independent economists echo this view. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, had noted in recent forums that Nigeria’s reforms have “improved the plumbing of the economy,” but that household welfare will only improve when productivity rises and incomes grow faster than prices.

Similarly, development economist and Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaking at an international forum earlier this year, argued that reform credibility must now be matched with investments that directly impact people’s lives from food systems to skills development.

Policy Imperatives: Closing the gap

Experts point to several priorities if Nigeria is to bridge the divide between recovery on paper and hardship on the streets.

Strengthening Social Safety Nets

Targeted cash transfers and better-coordinated welfare programmes are seen as critical to protecting the poorest during the adjustment period. Coverage remains limited relative to need.

Tackling Food Inflation:

Boosting agricultural productivity, improving rural security, and fixing supply chains could ease food prices more effectively than monetary tightening alone.

Accelerating Job Creation:

Reforms must translate into labourabsorbing growth, particularly in manufacturing, agribusiness, construction and services.

Expanding Financial Inclusion:

Initiatives such as the World Bank-supported $500 million MSME finance programme aim to unlock credit for small businesses, women-led enterprises and agribusinesses key engines of local employment.

Cautious optimism, hard truths

Nigeria’s economic story in 2026 is neither one of collapse nor of triumph. It is a story of stabilisation achieved at high social cost, and of growth prospects that remain unevenly distributed. Investor confidence is returning, reserves are healthier, and the reform narrative has regained international support.

But poverty, inequality and food insecurity continue to define daily life for millions. As policymakers and development partners increasingly acknowledge, the true test of Nigeria’s recovery will not be GDP figures or reserve levels, but whether ordinary Nigerians feel tangible relief.

Growth that fails to improve lives risks eroding public trust and ultimately, its own sustainability. For now, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. With recovery visible on the ledger, but relief on the streets still painfully out of reach.