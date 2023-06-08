Growth: Tackling Governance Cost Post-Subsidy Removal

Nigeria’s economy is sink- ing on the heavy weight of huge governance costs. Escalation in personnel cost at the three tiers of governments- federal, states and local councils is the singular untreated item that accounts for 70 percent of what ails the economy.

About 70 percent of the government budget is devoted to catering for personnel while only 30 percent is voted for capital. This has been a pattern of Nigeria’s budget at federal, states and local government councils’ levels since the return to the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Governance cost as drain pipe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) government under the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, had vowed to drastically scale down huge governance costs at the outset of his administration in 2015. Buhari failed to address it. Every succeeding budget of the former president from 2015 to 2023 ended in a higher amount voted to service personnel than was voted for the previous year.

For instance, the amount budgeted for personnel costs in- creased from N2.29 trillion in 2019 to N4.11trillion in the 2022 budget, indicating an increase of N1.82 trillion or 79.48 per cent. Personnel cost has been on a steady increase every successive year. The personnel cost was N1.69 trillion in 2016. It rose to N2.90 trillion in 2017, representing an increase of N1.21 trillion or 71.60 per cent.

It rose in 2020 to N3.05 trillion, representing an increase of N760 billion or 33.19 per cent. It has been a continuous trend. In 2021, the cost continued to soar as N3.75 trillion was budgeted for personnel costs, representing an increase of N7 billion or 22.95 per cent. Of the 13.75 trillion budget, about N2.57 trillion had been spent from January to August.

In the 2022 budget, personnel cost hit an all-time high of N4.11 trillion, representing an increase of N360 billion. Similar scenarios play out in states and local government councils . Yearly budget is funnelled into personnel and other frivolities with little attention to capital/ infrastructure development.

Reports abound in media space of some state governors hiring over 200 Special Assistants and Personal Assistants with no clear cut responsibility to discharge. They are serviced from the government’s treasury. Governors move around with a retinue of aides and assorted vehicles in their convoy. The criss crossing movements of top officials of government with a number of security aides and other political appointees in a number of vehicles are serviced from state treasury, which makes the capital component of the state budget suffer.

Ditto for the legislative arm of the government at state and federal level. Cost of maintaining members of the Senate and House of Representatives in Nigeria is adjudged as the most expensive in the African continent. Abia State Governor, Mr Alex Otti, contested for the same seat two times unsuccessfully.

He was lucky on the third shot in 2023. As a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Abia State in 2020, Otti advocated for restructuring of the country to streamline and tame the cost of governance. He made the call in a paper titled ‘Massive government, miserable populace: Cost of governance as economic growth accelerator,’ which he presented at the 10th anniversary lecture of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State.

He lamented the over 70 per cent of the budget on recurrent expenditure and less than 30 per cent on capital expenditure. He described the cost of governance as a drain on the nation’s scarce resources, describing it as unsustainable given the country’s economic predicament. He said the country’s brand of democracy was more expensive than even the countries it was copied from.

Otti pointed out that Nigerian senators earned about $450,000 per annum, over two and half times the $174,000 per annum that their counterparts earned in the United States of America. “From information available to the public, our federal legislators are amongst the highest paid in the world. Specifically, a study shows that they are the second to the highest earning worldwide.

“Meanwhile, there are three senators per state and one for Abuja, totalling 109. The 109 senators have a combined staff of 829 aides on payroll and a retinue of support staff who are also paid by the National Assembly.” Otti also noted that the average House of Representative member in Nigeria earned $224,000 more than their counterpart in the United States, adding that the Presidency gulped a large chunk of annual revenue as well.

He said: “We advocate drastic reductionist actions to control costs and be able to carry out the required spending on critical infrastructure for the populace to grow and also enhance internally generated revenue.” He also urged that the Presidency be cut down by about 40 per cent, using the same logic introduced by the Oronsaye report and for the National Assembly to be reduced to 117 people.

Otti added that operating a bicameral legislature was wasteful, stressing that people employed into government positions must be qualified and that only sitting allowances should be paid to members.

Unrestrained governance cost as time bomb

The new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is juggling economic policies with a view to arriving at fitting policies that will give Nigerians some measures of succour. As a starter, the administration has cut off the subsidy pipe through which billions of government scarce funds had been funneled out monthly. With subsidy gone, the government must trim the cost of governance concisely.

Only the masses should not bear all the sacrifices and associated pain of subsidy removal. In this light, some Nigerians have tasked President Tinubu to torchlight the cost of governance. The President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, had advocated a drastic cut in the cost of governance to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In his speech at the inauguration, he listed many ills hurting Nigeria’s economic growth.

Specifically, he advised Tinubu to urgently look at the cost of governance. Akinwumi advised: “ The cost of governance in Nigeria is way too high and should be drastically reduced to free up more resources for development. Nigeria is spending very little on development. “Today, Nigeria is ranked among countries with the lowest human development index in the world, with a rank of 167 among 174 countries globally, according to the World Bank 2022 Public Expenditure Review report.

“To meet Nigeria’s massive infrastructure needs, according to the report, will require $ 3 trillion by 2050. “According to the report, at the current rate, it would take Nigeria 300 years to provide its minimum level of infrastructure needed for development.” He noted with regret “that all living Nigerians today, and many generations to come, will be long gone by then. We must change this. Nigeria must rely more on the private sector for infrastructure development to reduce fiscal burdens on the government.”

Last line

With fuel subsidy pipe cut off, Tinubu’s next important assignment in tackling the economic quagmire should be cutting the high cost of governance. It shouldn’t be the masses alone making all the sacrifices. Frivolous expenditure in tge form of over bloated personnel cost, luxurious lifestyles of elected officials in executive, legislative and legislative arms have to be trimmed.