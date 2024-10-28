Growth: Shippers’ Council Seeks Amendment To Obsolete Laws

Share

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said that the 1978 Act, which has become obsolete and needs to be amended in order to align with modern trend and development.

The Council’s Executive Secretary, Barrister Pius Akutah, disclosed this when the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) paid a courtesy visit to NSC’s head office in Lagos. He said that the council had saved Nigeria N6 billion from the application of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) solutions to shipping issues.

Akutah explained: “We have the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which is dedicated to the maritime sector. This is, in effect, the first step that has been taken by Mr. President in recent time to diversify the economy of Nigeria from the oil dependency to the non-oil sectors of the economy, as you are aware.

“With this kind of approach, it is important for us to collaborate with very critical stakeholders like yours to be able to move not only the ministry forward, but also to promote the development of the maritime sector and the blue economy in Nigeria.

I know that the Nigerian Shippers Council, which you know has a mandate to take care of the interests of shippers over the years, is operating under a 1978 law which set it up.” He stressed the need to look into that law and see what could be done to change the law and empower the council to do more of what was required of it.

Akuta said that NSC had a Bill before the National Assembly seeking to transmute into a regulatory agency by law. He noted: “You are also aware that the agency at the moment is empowered by a presidential directive and a regulation for it to assume the duties of the Port Economic Regulator, which the agency has been carrying out.”

