Growth: ‘NOGOF 2025 To Promote Local Participation In Oil & Gas Industry’

The Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Ogbe, has said the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) aims to promote local participation and content development in the oil and gas industry.

He added that it would provide opportunities for companies to showcase their upcoming projects, with the goal of increasing gas and crude oil production, boosting revenue, and meeting domestic supply obligations.

He said the 5th edition of the fair which will hold from May 21- 22, 2025, in Bayelsa State is being organised by NCDMB, in partnership with Jake Riley Limited, an international consulting firm focused on transforming and supporting growth in the Nigerian public sector.

According to a statement, it also explained that NOGOF is Nigeria’s leading oil and gas event, bringing together key players to explore opportunities, innovations, and collaborations.

It added that this year, the board would be expanding its reach across Africa and incorporating linkage industries to create even greater impact.

According to it, the theme for this year’s edition is “Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a sustainable Oil and Gas Industry through Indigenous Capacity Development.”

Ogbe disclosed that the event would also host the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, which will celebrate individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the development of Nigerian Content.

He further explained that previous editions of NOGOF had been successful, with over 100 opportunities presented by companies in the sector and over 1,500 attendees, including VIPs, at the 2023 edition.

In addition to showcasing opportunities, the Executive Secretary said: “NOGOF 2025 will also provide a platform for businessto-business partnerships between Nigerian oil and gas service companies and their peers in other African countries.”

He added that the event is expected to attract delegates, partners, and governmental bodies from across Africa, and would feature a Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry 2025, which will be made available to all delegates.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of Jake Riley Limited, Funmi Ogbue, emphasised the significance of this year’s NOGOF theme.

According to her, the theme underscores the commitment to harnessing local expertise, unlocking new opportunities, and driving sustainable progress in the sector.

Ogbue expressed confidence that the 2025 edition of NOGOF will showcase an expanded array of investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and propel the industry forward.

The Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities, which will be launched at the event, will serve as a crucial tool for investors and stakeholders, ensuring that local content development remains a top priority.

One of the highlights of NOGOF 2025 is the introduction of the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, which will acknowledge individuals and companies for their remarkable achievements and commitments to Nigerian Content development.

The award categories include “Nigerian Content Upstream of the Year,” “Nigerian Content Midstream Operator of the Year,” and “Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year.

She also highlighted the participation of key African nations such as Ghana, Uganda, and Sierra Leone, which will deepen regional collaboration and create cross-border business opportunities within Africa’s oil and gas value chain.

