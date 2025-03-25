Growth: Economists Urge Govt To Boost Oil, Tax Reform

Share

Some economists have called on the Federal Government to sustain increased crude oil exports and accelerate the enactment of the tax reform bill to spur economic growth. They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

The economists said that reducing corporate and employee taxes, particularly for lower-income workers, would stimulate investment and expand the manufacturing and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector.

They also said that it would improve the macroeconomic environment and reduce inflation, crucial for fostering investment confidence and lowering the cost of living.

Prof. Bright Eregha, Lecturer of Macroeconomics at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, said the projected growth rate was achievable because the economy had been increasing on a quarterly basis.

“The Niger Delta region has experienced relative peace, which has led to more investment in crude oil production, raising its output in the process.

“The government has been successful in reforming the foreign exchange market, thereby entrenching transparency and reducing speculation,” Eregha said.

He emphasised that the transport sector had been experiencing increased growth because of the uninterrupted supply of petroleum from the domestic market, which is becoming more affordable over time.

“Even the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative is now an option for many people, which is getting more patronage,” Eregha said.

He stressed that the service sectors would continue to make gains due to the strides being made in the banking and insurance sectors of the general economy.

Also, Mr Nerus Ekezie, former Director of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), called for the accelerated passage and enactment of the tax reform bill to spur economic growth.

