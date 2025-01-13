Growth: Capital Market Sees Record N12.17trn Listings In 2024

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) witnessed a historic surge in listings, as transactions worth an estimated N12.17 trillion flowed into the capital market in 2024.

This remarkable performance was fueled by the Federal Government’s strategic deployment of FGN Bonds and a surge in corporate offerings, underscoring efforts to address the nation’s fiscal challenges and bolster private-sector growth.

Data from the NGX showed that corporate listings outpaced FGN Bonds, with N6.2 trillion in corporate transactions, about five per cent higher than the N5.95 trillion raised through Federal Government debt instruments, signaling robust market confidence and a diversified approach to capital mobilisation amid economic headwinds in 2024.

Among the standout FGN Bond offerings were N873.53 billion worth of 18.50 per cent FGN FEB 2031 bonds and N621.38 billion of 19.00 per cent FGN FEB 2034 bonds.

A supplementary listing of N282.63 billion further under – scored the government’s active market presence. Analysts highlighted strong participation by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), drawn by the stability and attractive yields of these low-risk instruments, even as inflation eroded returns across alternative investment channels.

Corporate activity was equally vibrant, with major listings including Transcorp Power Plc’s massive N1.8 trillion listing in March and Aradel Holdings Plc’s N3.05 trillion listing by introduction on October 14.

Other notable transactions included International Breweries Plc’s N516.22 billion Rights Issue and Nigerian Breweries Plc’s N548.73 billion listing, bolstering market liquidity and investor confidence.

The corporate bond segment also saw strong activity, with major players such as Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited (N11.58 billion) and VFD Group Plc (N12.5 billion) contributing to the year’s fundraising performance.

Market observers attributed the robust demand for FGN Bonds to their reliable yields and the Federal Government’s demonstrated capacity to meet debt obligations, while the surge in corporate listings reflected renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s private sector resilience.

This dual dynamism in FGN and corporate listings underscores the NGX’s pivotal role in driving economic development, providing an essential platform for capital formation amid fiscal and economic pressures.

As the year closed, stakeholders expressed optimism about sustained growth in 2025, buoyed by attractive investment opportunities and improved market liquidity.

