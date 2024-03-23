Growing Up In Lagos As Uber Driver Motivated Me Into Youtube Filmmaking – Tayo Aina

Tayo Aina, a Nigerian YouTuber and filmmaker, is renowned for his diverse content capturing various aspects of life. His videos encompass travel, real estate, culture, and everyday experiences across different global cities. Before finding his niche on YouTube, Aina delved into entrepreneurship, navigating through the challenges of trial and error. Aina’s insatiable curiosity and love for diverse cultures were nurtured during his formative years, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors. In an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Tayo elaborates further on his passion and journey. Excerpts:

What inspired you to become a travel vlogger, and how did you start? I began my journey into travel vlogging while working as a bolt driver in Lagos, Nigeria. One of my earliest inspirations came when I searched online for videos about Lagos and found that most of the were of low quality. During that time, I was teaching myself how to make videos by watching tutorials on You- Tube. I often watched videos from the US, and UK, featuring places like Toronto and New York. I noticed the high quality and storytelling format of these videos, created by numerous vloggers showcasing their hometowns. Feeling compelled to shed light on places like Lagos, I decided to embark on creating similar content, believing they deserved recognition.

What prompted your decision to embrace the title “The African Discovering the World” and what factors influenced your choice in this direction? When I began my journey, I had no experience in video-making; everything I Knew, I learned from the internet, mainly YouTube. Using these newfound skills, I started documenting Lagos, Nigeria, highlighting its beauty and stories in high-quality formats. The positive responses encouraged me to expand my focus to other states in Nigeria, filling a gap for positive representation online. As people began to appreciate their homeland through my videos, I realised the impact I was making. This led me to shift my focus to showcasing Africa as a whole, resonating with audiences across different countries. Eventually, I ventured beyond Africa, creating videos in London, Europe, and the US. This journey inspired the name “African Discovering the World,” reflecting my identity and exploration.

Can you share a memorable experience from your travels that has significantly impacted you personally or professionally? One of the stories that deeply resonated with me was when I created videos about the hyena men of Nigeria, a fascinating tradition within the Hausa tribe, where men tame hyenas. This experience sparked my curiosity about the rich diversity of cultures and traditions across Africa and the world. I realised the importance of highlighting these lesser-known customs, which motivated me to seek out and document similar cultural phenomena. For instance, I explored the Vodou religion in Benin Republic, which also yielded compelling content. This journey shifted my perspective, encouraging me to challenge the status quo and remain open-minded about diverse cultural practices.

How do you balance authenticity with the desire to create engaging content for your audience? For me, it’s about embracing my authentic self and sharing my diverse experiences. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, working as an Uber driver, and trying and failing in various businesses have shaped my unique perspective. Through these experiences, I’ve learned resilience and had to teach myself filmmaking. I believe that by staying true to myself and sharing my stories authentically, I can con- nect with others and offer a fresh perspective and I believe that that helps create engaging content.

Can you tell us about your filming and editing process? How do you ensure your videos cap- ture the essence of a destination? Typically, I meticulously plan my destinations, mapping out the places I want to visit and the experiences I aim to capture. Before setting off, I draft a brief script to guide my content creation process. Upon arrival, I im- merse myself in the surroundings, capturing the essence of the experience while sharing my unique perspective. Exploring new lo- cales allows me to offer fresh insights, and share my emotions and observations with my audience. This connection is particularly resonant with Africans, as we often find common ground in our shared experiences and perspectives.

How do you engage with your audience, and what role does feedback play in shaping your content? I actively engage with my audience across all platforms, responding to messages, com- ments, and DMs whenever possible. I believe their feedback is invaluable as it fosters a sense of community and growth. Some of my followers have been with me since the early days when I had just 1,000 subscribers, and now, with nearly 800K, we’ve formed a tight-knit family. This connection with my audience is what drives and inspires me.

What are your strategies for building and maintaining a loyal following in a competitive online space? Remaining authentic and offering value is paramount to me. Whether I’m educating, entertaining, or inspiring my audience, I strive to ensure my content delivers on these fronts. Regarding ethical considerations like cultural sensitivity, environmental impact, and responsible tourism, I approach each destination with an open mind and without prejudice. I simply share my experiences and observations while also incorporating my opinions thoughtfully. It’s about maintaining a balance between sharing authentically and being mindful of the impact my content may have on the cultures and environments I explore.

Can you share any tips or advice for aspiring travel vloggers who are looking to start their channels? I believe it all starts with a genuine passion for creating content. Just like in basketball, if you want to excel, you have to love the game more than anything else. Similarly, with content creation, if you have a true love for telling stories and making videos, you’ll be able to overcome any challenge or obstacle that come your way. Whether it’s financial constraints or struggling to gain views, your passion will drive you forward. Making videos becomes a joy in itself, regardless of monetary gain or popularity.

What are some of the most unexpected or surprising moments you’ve encountered while travelling and filming?One of the key insights I’ve gained is that despite our diverse cultures and cuisines, humans across the globe share more similarities than differences. The universal desire to connect is evident everywhere, whether in Zimbabwe, Asia, or any other corner of the world. By crafting stories that evoke emotions and resonate with people, you can forge connections with almost anyone, even with strangers. It’s this shared humanity that transcends borders and brings us together.

How do you stay motivated and inspired to continue creating content, especially during challenging times or when facing creative blocks? There have been times when I’ve hit cre- ative roadblocks and struggled to generate content ideas. During these periods, I find it beneficial to take a break and focus on being present in the moment. I’ve discovered that some of the best ideas emerge when I’m fully aware of my surroundings and immerse in the present. This approach helps me recharge and return with renewed creativity after taking a step back.