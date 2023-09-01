Growing Up I Was Exposed To Different Genres Of Music –Debbie Ohiri

Debbie Ohiri-Oletubo, popularly known as Debbie Ohiri, is a celebrated singer, chanter, actor, vocal coach and producer. She is often referred to as the ‘Golden Voice’ of Nigerian theatre. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her debut single, Iba, her plans for an EP (Extended Play), and debut album. She also talks about her passion for folk music, experiences, and other issues

You recently released your debut single, ‘IBA’, with visuals. What really is the essence of this single?

‘ÌBÀ’ is an artistic expression of worship to God, and considering my years of irrespective of practice in theatre. Everybody knows that I am a thoroughbred theatre artiste. I have been an artiste for the past 18 years now, and I just wanted people to understand the essence of God, irrespective of race, culture or religion, what God means to me.

And I think that I have been able to say all of these, tell this story with the way I have composed this song and I have been able to craft this video as well, is evident in it. This is my first single after many years.

For those who do not understand Yoruba language, what is the meaning of Iba?

Iba means homage or paying obeisance to Almighty God.

When should we expect an album?

Next year. But before that, I’ll be churning out more songs, and maybe an EP, before the end of the year. And of course, I’m still much involved in the theatre. I mean, who will leave the theatre.

Why did it take this long before coming out with a single? Is it deliberate?

There is this saying that anytime you wake up is your morning. It might be long in the eyes of we humans but Yoruba people will say that, “Ile ale Oluwa kin su” (which literally means that what God wants to do doesn’t tarry).

So, this is the right time; even though I have been in this industry for 18 years. It also means that I have been training, I’ve been gathering experiences; I’ve been building a community. So, this is the time, and I think it is the right time.

What should we call your genre of music?

I am focusing basically on Afro sound, folk music. I just want a situation where we are able to relate with our music without thinking our music is juju or that it is fetish. I just want this music to be our identity. Folk music is the music of a tribe or a culture, and I have been exposed to quite a lot of cultures but I’m starting first with the Yoruba culture.

And I hope to expand more in the future. You are a vocal coach, singer, chanter, ac- tor, alaga (a compere in Yoruba traditional engagement) and producer. How do you combine all of these? I’ll say it’s God. And that also the beautiful thing about being true to your calling, being true to your essence, being true to your journey.

Of course, all these things that you have mentioned, me being a vocal coach, a singer, songwriter, a vocalist, an alaga, a consultant, producer, I find so much joy in doing these. And all these things, when I get called, I don’t get called at the same time for all these gigs. Most Saturdays, I usually at a wedding doing my alaga gig or doing oriki or ewi (chant) performance.

Another day, I’m at the theatre rehearsing for a proper production or at the studio recording songs for movies and all of that. So, I just feel like because this is the part that God has given me it sort of, even the bible says that He makes crooked ways straight for us, and lines will fall for us in pleasant places. So, everything just falls pleasantly in its space for me.

How has your growing up experience shaped your creativity?

Growing up, I was exposed to different genres of music. How can you be the daughter of Bob Ohiri and you won’t have access to different styles of music. Even though I was really young, but it was subtly dropping into my consciousness and I would say that maybe that was the reasons why I am where I am now. My dad, Bob Ohiri, used to play tenor guitar for King Sunny Ade.

In fact, my dad introduced tenor guitar into juju music, because tenor guitar wasn’t an element that you’ll find in juju music, but my dad played with Fela for a very short time before he moved to King Sunny Ade’s band. He was in the band with Baba Ani and Tony Allen who was the band leader at that time. My dad really encourage me.

God rest his soul. My mum is a Ghanaian. I have five siblings; we are all girls in my family, and I am number five. I have a younger sister, Gloria Ohiri, who actually did the styling for this video shoot. And my immediate elder sister sewed all the costumes that I wore in this video. All my sisters can actually sing, but I am the one that is doing it professionally. My younger sister is a choreographer and stylist.

You grew up where?

I grew up in Ilaje area of Bariga, Lagos. Segun Adefila’s mum’s house is just like five houses away from my dad’s house in Bariga. And I would say that Segun Adefila is one of the people that encouraged me when I was ready to do this for a living.

What are some of those fond memories you still remember today with nostalgia?

My dad, God rest his soul, I remember Sunday mornings, we used to listen to different music before going to church. I am a Celestial Church of Christ member, and you know that Celestian music is very indigenous, very peculiar to us as a people. So, I was exposed to that type of music from a very tender age.

I remember how people, the genge artistes of now, how they used to come to my house then as young men, as young ladies, to talk to my dad for inspiration, and all of that. So, I would say that my life has been a show since I was a child, and I am grateful for that.

Despite your abundant talent and exploits on stage, you have not featured regularly in Nollywood movies. Is it deliberate?

Not exactly, I don’t think it is deliberate. It is just that I am somebody that believes in time and chance and hard work. I have done quite a number of movies. I was on ‘Elesin Oba’ by Ebonylife for Netflix. I played one of the market women, which is very significant in the story of Elesin Oba written by Prof. Wole Soyinka, but was adapted into film by Biyi Bandele, God rest his soul.

I was also in ‘Blood Sisters’ on Netlix. I also did the original music and sound track for The Griot, which is also on Netflix. That was actually my first major outing as a music director and producer on Netflix. Also, I did the chant for ‘Anikulapo’ by Kunle Afolayan’. I have done quite a number.

How has it been and what are the challenges of being a music/vocal coach?

It has been a great journey. I would say that I have been greatly helped by God, and the gift of men. As a vocal coach you have to be your toes all the time because you’re impacting knowledge; and you that want to impact knowledge, you too need to gain knowledge because you don’t even know the students that you’re going to have, the kind of information they are exposed to, especially in this digital age.

So, I would say that it’s been a great journey. The only challenge now is that people want value but are yet to pay for that value. We hope to get there soon. I won’t say because of money I won’t do what I want to do, because passion first; and the value I am bring first. So, it’s coming up; it’s getting better.

What projects have you been up to lately?

I have been doing a lot of events. When I say events, remember I told you that I am an alaga. So, I have been doing that in a lot of wedding, doing a lot of chanting (oriki and ewi) performances. That’s what I have been up to basically. And I am consulting for a film for script writing in Yoruba; like a culture consultant.

How do music and other aspects of your life feed back into each other, do you separate them or instead try to make them blend seamlessly?

I tell people that being a performer or being in the showbiz business, you are two people entirely. The Debbie you see on stage is totally different from the Debbie you see at home – Debbie the wife, the mother and the nurturer at home. On stage, Debbie is the artiste that consciously churns out from the dept of light.

I am very conscious of what I churn out because I know that I am also like a voice, an inspiration to people. And I don’t want to push people in the wrong direction.

How have you been able to stay out of scandal?

Because I know who I am, and I know what I want. I have been in this industry for about 18 years, so I know the pattern; I know the trend; I know what it is.

But I decided to swim against the tide, because I know what I carry, and I don’t want to be with the crowd. I want to be the crowd. I want to be that pacesetter. And I have been greatly helped by God to be that.