Growing poverty may lead to serious crisis, PDP BoT warns FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has decried the growing poverty and anger in the country, warning the Federal Government that it is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis, if not urgently addressed.

At a meeting in Abuja yesterday, the board expressed serious concerns about “the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country”.

It blamed the development on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s hasty implementation of ill-planned policies. In a communiqué at the end of the meeting read by Chairman Adolphus Wabara, the group “observed that the nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC”.

It restated the party’s rejection of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement upholding the declaration of APC as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, “in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary”.

However, the board expressed confidence “in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgement of the PEPT in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our country”.

The BoT commended its candidate in the presidential poll Atiku Abubakar “for following due process in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate freely given to him at the February 25 election”.

It resolved to take urgent steps to resist “the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, and assured Nigerians that despite the challenges, “the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, rule of law, national cohesion and economic prosperity”.