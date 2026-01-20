Growing Nigeria’s Economy Via Transparent Allocation Of Oil Blocs

The ongoing 2025 Licensing Round is targeted to be transparent, technologically driven, fair and credible, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Federal Government’s quest and strategy to increase Nigeria’s oil production and attract more investments in the oil and gas sector was further brought to the front burner recently as it has put for sale 50 oil and gas blocs to interested bidders.

50 oil, gas blocs

The 50 oil and gas blocs, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), cut across diverse terrains and basins, which include; the Niger Delta with 16 onshore blocs, 18 shallow water blocs and one deep shore bloc; Benin (frontier) two onshore blocs and one offshore bloc; Anambra (frontier) four onshore blocs; Benue (frontier) four onshore blocs, and Chad (frontier) four onshore.

NURC stated that under the Petroleum Industry Act, all the petroleum in the territory vests in the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, whose responsibility, it is, to control the resources and only permit their exploitation under a license or lease.

It further stated that the government allocated licences to operators using a transparent and competitive bidding process, and in compliance with applicable laws, adding that the allocations would be based on a set of criteria contained in the Licensing Round Guidelines issued by the commission.

The commission listed the eight objectives of the 2025 Licensing Round as: To grow Nigeria’s oil and gas reserves; to enhance Nigerian content development; to attract foreign direct investment (FDI); to contribute to a long-term global; energy sufficiency; to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas production; to expand the opportunity for gas utilisation; to create job opportunities and to create value for the Nigerian government and investors.

Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, speaking at the pre-bid conference in Lagos, assured that the 2025 licensing round or bid would be in total compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act and must be transparent and credible.

He stated that the bid process had a robust programme, which the government has committed to transparency efficiency and accountability and that the upcoming licensing bid round presents a clear opportunity for investors and operators to participate.

He stated that the 2025 licensing round would be firmly rooted on the PIA and that Sections 73 and 74 of the law made provision that Petroleum Prospecting Licenses (PPL) and Petroleum Mining Leases (PML) be awarded through competitive, transparent, and non-discriminatory process in compliance with technical, financial, and work programme parameters.

He decried the behaviour of some past winners of oil blocs who rather than develop them saw them as status symbols or for speculation. He warned that the era of such indulgence was over and that blocs’ owners who failed to develop them within a given time frame would lose such oil blocs.

He said: “Let me make it clear from the beginning that these assets should not be taken as mere assets for status symbols. “I have discovered that some people have had licenses for many years and they are very proud to say ‘I have this license but they add no value to their lives.

In the past we have instances where people who won bids had no capacity or intention to develop them. Some of them wanted to use it as a speculative measure. That era is gone. Our approach today is firmly anchored on PIA, the law.

“PIA provides that PPL and PML shall only be granted through a fair, transparent and competitive bidding process conducted in accordance with PIA.

It clearly stated that marginal awards should be made through an experienced and competitive award process in which winners will be determined based on clearly defined financial, technical and work programme parameters. It is to remove discretion on the part of politicians and attract serious and capable investors to the sector.”

The minister also advised bidders to do due diligence, get all necessary information and take all precautionary measures before bidding.

He cautioned that prospective bidders in the 2025 oil licensing round that the FG would not refunds signature bonuses or engage in exchanges of oil assets under any circumstances as it is clearly stated that signature bonuses are not refundable.

According to him, bidders will take responsibility for any errors, miscalculations, or misreadings on their part once they won the bids. Lokpobiri said: “I’ve had obligations to solve so many problems following the 2020 bid round. The government received several representations from people who won those bids; some of them came for

With the advent of the PIA, if you do not work your blocs, it will be taken from you

refunds of their bidding fees. It is clearly stated that if you go for any bid round, the registration fee is not refundable. But some people came to my office demanding a refund of the bidding fees.

“A few of these bidders have also come to say they should be given other acreages and that the one they bid for was not good enough, ‘so give us another one’. I want to state very clearly that the PIA does not provide for asset exchanges or refunds on these grounds.

“What I’ve discovered in my over two years at the ministry is that some people have had licenses for 20 years, and they are very proud, going around the world with the nicest suits and saying, ‘Look, I have a licence.’ What value have you added to yourself?”

Clarification

Executive Commissioner, NUPRC, Bashari Indabawa, explained that the bidding process conference was convened to ensure clarity, uniform understanding and to access information for all prospect bidders.

He stated that it is an important engagement designed to guide participants on th3 issues, requirements and practical consideration for the 2025 bidding round. He added that all clarifications provided during the summit would be documented and made publicly available to ensure level playing field for all participants.

He stated that in reference to the previous conference, the summit was to provide guidance on bid requirements and rules, including eligibility conditions, consumption arrangements, and operator designation expectations. He added that it was also to clarify work program expectations, including minimum commitment, activities for timelines, and the importance of eligibility in bid evaluation.

According to him, the engagement was to explain asset information and data availability,including the classification of the blocks and application for bid’s settlement.

He added that it was also to show clarity on bids submission requirements, including quarter use, documentation standards, disclosures, and compliance implications and to highlight cost-award expectations, including performance, commitment, guarantees, and a virtual approach to enforce the plan.

He said: “The key message is to respect the bidders. The commission wishes to emphasize that bid evaluation will be based on technical finality, financial space, and ability to execute proposed work programs.

“Work programs and documents are binding and formed on a clear basis for bid evaluation and postaward oversight. Bidders are therefore encouraged to submit proposals that are realistic, that are friendly and that are suitable. The commission remains committed to providing a fair, competitive, critical, and transparent bid process.”

NUPRC

Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the commission would ensure compliance to PIA in the 2025 bidding and award process. She warned prospective bidders to ensure the development of their assets after awards, adding that undeveloped blocs would be forfeited to the government by the owners.

She opined that the PIA had brought a great relief in the sector. Eyesan said: “We struggled to amend our laws for decades. We were fortunate in 2021 to have the PIA enacted.

And today, we are witnessing one of the dividends of the PIA. Hitherto the PIA, we had instruments that supported block system. With the advent of the PIA, if you do not work your blocs, it will be taken from you. So I think we need to appreciate the federal government and the founding fathers of the PIA for this great job that they have done for us.

“One of the things that they have taken into cognizance is the feedback from the prior bidding processes. People win bids, they are awarded blocks, but they do not have the wherewithal to even pay the signature bonus.

We have refined the considerations: the technical and the commercial considerations, to enable final award, and we will be taking fully the amendments. “We also received concerns about the waiting on the technical, on the award process.

Where commercial seems to have skewed the technical competence, we are looking for technically competent operators to work our assets. You will also see the reflection of this in the bidding process, in the detailed presentation that was laid.

“Again, the Minister alluded to the fact that the cost to entry was hitherto prohibitive, and we are happy to announce that his Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Republic of Nigeria, has graciously approved the revision in the signature loans. And I think that’s very good and commendable.

“Furthermore, we have also tweaked a number of issues that bidders will be expected to pay trial to first order. These are some of the reforms.

Today we have the Tax Act, and it also ties with the reforms to enable the industry to forge ahead and achieve the government’s objective of growth expansion as well as economic sustainability.

“I think we are beginning to see the dividends: the number of FIDs that have been attracted, and we believe that people that will also have to play in the bidding process, that we are correctly on point.”

She stated that the government had provided a favourable environment for investors to appropriate, invest in the country and enjoy lucrative return on investments. She said: “Indeed, Nigeria should be seen not just as any other destination. It should be seen as the preferred investment destination.

I believe the industry today is practically demonstrating that we are moving to becoming the preferred investment destination. “The number of Indigenous companies that are now producers have increased astronomically.

Of course, that comes with these new challenges, because as you have new small producers, you will need to evacuate, you will need to maintain those resources that you currently have, and then we now have to start thinking ahead of time to ensure that we provide the service industry to manage things. So end to end, we will come for the bid round, we will win, we will develop, but we must be sustainable.

Last line

“So we will continue to work together as an ecosystem. Not only the operators, the service providers, the investors as well, because you will agree that the banks are critical to the survival of this industry.

Today, when you look at the FPL statistics, the banks contribute a sizeable chunk and, therefore, we need to change that narrative If we want this industry to continue to survive, because if the banking industry or the financial industry does not survive, there will be no sustainability for us. So that we will also work on.”