Growing Energy Crisis: Unending, troubling darkness despite Billion Dollar input

After being held in darkness for over a month, the joy of restoration of power supply could not be hidden as the shout of “Up NEPA” rent the air at Alekun, a community in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. “Put on the water pumping machine,” one resident was heard saying. But the joy of the sack of darkness was only momentary as power supply was seized almost immediately, leading to a rain of curses and a slew of hisses.

But the anger about epileptic power supply is not peculiar to the Ogun State community alone. Across Nigerian states, from Zamfara to Kebbi, Lagos to Oyo, reports alluding to Nigeria’s power poverty are not in short supply. In what appears to give an idea of the age of the power challenge, concerned netizens recently shared on social media platforms the May 30, 1988 issue of the now defunct Newswatch Magazine, which had ”A Nation in Darkness” as its only cover story and NEPA as its kicker. Despite promises by successive governments to solve the knotty power question, 36 years after that publication, lamentations about erratic power supply have not left the lips of Nigerians, depositing anger and frustration in homes and business places. According to the World Bank, 92 million out of 200 million Nigerian citizens lacked access to electricity as of 2022, noting that the economy loses $29 billion annually to poor electricity.

Also, in stating the impact of the enormity of the power crisis on businesses, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said N783 billion was spent to self-generate electricity between 2014 to 2022. Meanwhile, despite trillions of naira allegedly sunk into the power sector by the Nigerian government, constant electricity supply across Nigeria still remains a mirage. For example, according to a report of a collaborative investigative series by four Nigerian media outlets, between 1999 and 2010, the Nigerian government allegedly spent over N4.7 trillion on power. The report further revealed that the Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and the Mohammadu Buhari governments funnelled another N1.164 trillion into the sector without luck.

What Nigerians are saying

Nigerians, mostly resident in Ogun and Lagos states, spoke to Sunday Telegraph on the power situations in their respective areas about their experiences. “In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a businessman, Emmanuel Haastrup, who lives in the Aguda Surulere area of Lagos, said: “Since the new minister took over, it is as if the former minister left with the light, both home and office, it’s been terrible. The worst part of it is the fuel price increment, which has made it impossible to buy fuel for the generator.

From 18 hours a day to like four hours a day is absolutely unacceptable. The new minister should approach the former for enlightenment on how to go about it.” Gbosibo Femi, an educationist and businessman, who lives in the Epe area of Lagos, said: “The power situation is extremely bad. Since the last two weeks, we just had power supply yesterday and even the power supply is always intermittent. “Business owners in my area in Epe, Lagos State have resorted into using gas and petrol to power their generators. And they only put on the generator whenever there is a customer patronizing their services.” In his reaction, the Chief Executive Officer of CMS Brands and Prints, Ogba, Lagos, Clement Oyegbami, who lives in the Ojodu area of the state, said: “The Power situation in my house is bad, just like in my office. “We only have for six hours in my house but it’s spread into 3 phases.

Two hours per phase. Two hours in the morning, two hours in the evening and two hours at midnight. “Meanwhile, in my office at Ogba, we only get power supply for one or two hours per day. In my house, I spend N6,000 daily on fuel. I don’t spend less than N8,000 daily on fuel in my office. And I still spend N10,000 to fuel my car daily.” Reacting, another Lagos resident in the Ajasa Command area of Alimosho, Lagos State, Soile Toyosi, said:”A year back, the electricity supply was wonderful, but since the last three months, it has been six hours on and 6 hours off , which were at least, having hope on the timing, but recently, since early this year it’s not predictable and probably one to two hours in the middle of the night. Sometimes, three hours in the morning then till late in the night like two hours again.”

Bunmi Ogunnaike, a businessman, who lives in the Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, said : “The power supply in my area is nothing to write home about. It’s been epileptic. However it’s not in any form affecting my business.” Adesina Adeniran Israel, a business owner in the Shomolu area of Lagos, shares his experience: “The power supply is terrible and frustrating. It is draining businesses, eating up the little profit left from my business. We don’t have electricity during the day. We burn fuel every day. What we spend on fuel every week is more… If it is replaced with electricity, the business can be sustained. We used fuel all through this week. Checking the cost of fuel too, it is expensive. I spend NI5,000 daily on fuel and N90,000 weekly.”

Another Lagos resident, who simply gave his name as Kayode, shares his story: “Light in my area in Titiloye Street Isolo, Lagos, is very bad. This is affecting people and businesses around us. Nothing is working. Tailors , welders and other small businesses are affected.” Also, Wuraola Emmanuel in the Iyana Ilogbo area of Ogun State, said: “There is limited power supply in my area and it’s not encouraging at all. We see light once every two or three weeks sometimes.

“Residents are packing out and some people around are changing their business locations to places better and this is affecting my business. There are not enough people in the environment to patronize me as expected. This place is a residential area, and imagine people packing out and some house owners have relocated back to Lagos because of electricity, in this 21st century? I pray these reviews by the new administration that each state can generate electricity will change the situation.” Baring his mind, an Okokomaiko resident and engineer ,Victor Iro, said :”The power situation in my area is not as bad as many areas. I would say 12/24-hour supply daily. It even grew worse. It used to be 23/ 24 hours minimum daily. Supply worsened in the last month.”

Paying more for darkness?

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had, at an inspection of the Olorunshogo Power Plant in Papalanto, Ogun State and the Omotosho Power Plant in Ondo State, traced Nigeria’s erratic power supply to underutilization of power plants due to unpaid debts. According to Adelabu, the inability of power plants to operate at full capacity is due to unpaid debts and low gas supply. For instance, he disclosed that the power plants managed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company operate below 25 per cent capacity, stating that capacity was poor at a time the country requires electricity.

“The under-capacity utilisation is due to a variety of reasons. The major part of it is the shortage in supply to these installation’s, which is why I needed to see these plants myself. To look at what can be done to improve the operational capacity of these plants. “What can we do to repair those turbines that are down? What can we do to support these power plants to operate at impressive capacity? So that power supply will improve nationwide.” He lamented the debt owed Generation Companies (GenCos) in subsidies by the Federal Government, appealing to the government to make good its promise on subsidy payment. Adelabu added that it was better to migrate to a fully cost reflective tariff if the government is not ready to fund subsidy. “This is because liquidity is a major issue in the sector, which has led to a huge debt being owed to power-generating companies. And once they are owed, they are also unable to pay the gas suppliers. “When the gas suppliers are not paid, they will be unwilling to supply regular gas to them. So, why are these debts piling up? Part of the debts are owed by the DisCos. The Federal Government is also owing a huge portion of these debts.”

Meanwhile, following the collapse of the national grid in February, the General Manager, Public Affairs, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations was crucial for grid stability as sufficient generation allows for better grid management. Nigeria’s electricity grid, it was gathered,suffered 222 partial and total system collapses from January 2010 to June 2022.

Privatization without capitalization

In 2013, Nigeria embarked on what is deemed a transformative journey aimed at addressing its longstanding electricity challenges by dismantling and privatizing the state-owned power monopoly. The move saw the breakup and sale of the National Electric Power Authority(NEPA),which was said to be intended to introduce market efficiency into the industry. With NEPA divided into six generation and 11 distribution companies in a bid to have a more dynamic energy sector, over a decade after, Nigerians still contend with electricity woes. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Patrick Udechukwu, Senior Investment Manager (Power/Energy)Infra Corp. (Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria), said that it was important to learn from the mistakes made in the 2023 privatization exercise. “When there is a challenge like this, it is always important to go back to where we are coming from and learn the lesson from the mistakes we made before we make more mistakes. In 2013,the industry was privatised. The data shows that about $2 billion was brought in by investors who purchased the shares in the 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria. Government as you know still has about 40 per cent shares till date. It wasn’t full privatization. It was a partial privatization. However, it is important to ask what happened to all that capital that came into the industry. Most of that, if not all, was simply used for buying shares. What do I mean by that? There was no capital left for network expansion and for growing the asset. So, all that money was split between the unions.

Remember, the unions were agitating at the time NEPA had been scrapped. So, between the unions and the government, all the money that the investors brought went down the drain. That means the balance sheet of the DISCOs didn’t change. No additional money went into the industry. When we privatised, we didn’t capitalise. There was no additional investment that went into expanding the network. So, there was no free cash flow, essentially. So, when you understand this, you understand that this is where we made a mistake. No working capital in the industry. According to him, most DISCOs are illequipped and are almost insolvent, making them a toxic asset to would-be investors. “Apart from Ikeja Electric, maybe Eko Disco and Abuja, most of the other DisCOs are ill- equipped. They don’t have the liquidity to even raise additional capital. That is why the CBN has over the years done several interventions, trying to inject capital into the industry. All that means that the single source of raising revenue was the tariff. When you now look at the tariff, there is another problem. The tariff alone cannot even inject enough capital into the industry. When we did the design of the transaction, it was expected that overtime,the tariff would be cost-reflective. But, due to economic issues, the DISCOs have not been allowed to increase tariff like they would like to, which would take care of their cost. Recently, they wanted to rejig the tariff and of course, politically, they were told not to. “You find out that in the transaction and our tariff design , there is a fundamental flaw. We have an industry that has no huge capital , the DISCOs cannot borrow because their books are in a bad state. Many of the DISCOs are almost insolvent.

They have been trying to sell them off to new investors. But the challenge is the new investors are seeing what’s going on. And they know that those assets are endangered. For instance, they have been trying to sell Kaduna DISCO for a long time, but nobody is taking the asset because it’s a toxic asset.” Udechukwu further stated that there was need for the industry to be recapitalized, noting that the policy framework must be in place to attract investors. “The way forward for us is to look at the transaction design and the tariff design and see how we can recapitalize the industry to inject more funds to it. That most likely would mean the shareholding would change. We would have investors who would come in and invest capital which would be used to expand the network. But then, when you look at the policy landscape and regulatory landscape, there is a lot of work that needs to be done to give investors confidence. Conversations are ongoing. “Everybody understands the industry needs to be recapitalized and the policy and regulatory framework needs to be in place for investors to come in. If that is not done and we are trying to sell assets one by one, those assets would not be attractive to investors. Nowhere in the world does the industry run on cost-reflective tariffs. Everywhere in the world, the government provides some form of subsidy to a critical sector like electricity.”

‘How we got it wrong’

For the Executive Director of PowerUp Initiatives for Electricity Rights, Adetayo Adegbenle, there are a number of factors that have led the power sector down, “this rabbit hole”. In his view, the power sector privatization itself was the good option to follow, considering years of no investment in the power sector and the cancerous culture of corruption that bedevilled the sector under the old NEPA structure. “You will recall that prior to the power sector reforms that started in the early 2000s, there has been no single investment or improvement to the sector in the previous 20 years under the military rules. So, one way to look at it is that we started the power sector reforms with 20 years deficit. Coming to the reform era post 2000, we have seen lots of personal interests playing out, which led to policies that were never designed to work.

“We have spent most of the trillions that you claimed on projects that does not have immediate impact on results. Because how do you explain putting a gas powered plant in a place where there is no gas? It’s only recently that Transmission end got funding for projects that will improve its wheeling capacity. We also have a challenge in the retail end, which is the Distribution, mainly also in investing in network improvements.” Adegbenle, however, advocated for a change of attitude among consumers of electricity. He said:”I think our major problem emanates from the fact that our mentality about electricity is still in the old NEPA era “Many Nigerians see electricity as their share of national cake, thereby refusing to pay for the one that they use, no matter how little. Many men’ think they should not pay, after all they’re big men “Most meter by pass is by the affluent and the rich. If we, consumers, are not ready to pay, how then do we expect private business concerns to run this business, invest and make profit? We also need to look at our policies. Yes, we have regulated the sector so that investments can be protected, but I also believe it is time for us to liberalize most aspects, like the Metering and what I call “forced sub franchising”, which the new Electricity Act has inevitably introduced, because now at the State level, you can get license to generate and supply electricity to captive areas.”

FG set to wield big stick

Meanwhile, in a bid to find a lasting solution to the worsening electricity situation across the country, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, ọn Wednesday, announced the intention of the Federal Government to revoke the operating licenses of power distribution companies found intentionally neglecting their duty to supply electricity to consumers across Nigeria. According to Adelabu, despite concerted efforts by the Federal Ministry of Power and electricity generating companies, certain Discos have been identified as failing to distribute the power allocated to them by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, resulting in a dire supply situation since the beginning of the year.

Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC and the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN. According to a statement by the minister’s media aide , Bolaji Tunji, the two DisCos were summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their regions despite improved supply from TCN “Going forward, the minister said focus would be on all the DisCos to compel them to expected performance while wilful, nonperformance by any DisCo could suffice as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation,” the statement said Recall that a power outage at a section of the senate building in the National Assembly complex on Tuesday forced senators to commence their plenary late.

Aba model way to go, already contemplated in other African countries

Following the installation of the Geometric Power Plant that saw some Aba residents in Abia State celebrate what they described as 48-hour uninterrupted power supply, there are calls in some quarters for the replication of the Aba model in other parts of Nigeria. According to Udechukwu, the Aba model is already being used across the world and other African countries are already flirting with the idea of adopting it. He said: “The model is the way forward, in that the subnational and private sector will develop generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. Instead of a centralised grid, you are now having a regionalised grid,or state-level grid.

And those models are already being used around the world. Brazil, for instance, has used the Independent Power Project for many years whereby it concessions its transmission infrastructure for 20 to 25 years and ensures that it is operated and maintained at an optimal level. That’s why Brazil has five times Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure. And in terms of population, our population is similar, about 200m people each. “The old model of having a centralised funding, operated by the TCN,donor and multilateral organisation is not effective because it is not sufficient to provide the capital required to expand the transmission infrastructure. So, that Aba model, which is a regional IPP, is the way forward. It’s already being contemplated in some other African countries.

It’s just the best way forward. Now with the Electricity Act 2024, we will see more of that as states shape up and develop their policy and regulatory environment on power. Absolutely, that is the way forward if we want to attract investment and be able to develop the right level and capacity of transmission and distribution infrastructure.” For his part, Adegbenle harped on the need to put square pegs in square holes in the power sector, alleging that Nigeria’s last three power three ministers contributed nothing to policy directions in the power sector. “The new Electricity Act has opened up the industry to investments at State level already, so that’s progress, we are seeing more players in the industry too for ancillary services. But we need to now put policies on ground to ensure that we actively encourage these local industries to grow.

“Germany will not patronize GE when Siemens is there, it’s a deliberate Government policy. We need to be deliberate as well.We also need to put people with good track records and result-oriented people in the sector in offices, because how do we explain that our last three Ministers of Power have contributed nothing to policy directions in the power sector? There are also charlatans all over the seat of power promising things they cannot do.” Nigerian leaders, he said, should go beyond making empty promises and understand that the economy is also dependent on the success of the power sector.