Grow Nigeria’s LNG 22mtpa To Over 100mtpa, NALPGAM Urges Ekpo

Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, to develop a blueprint that will encourage investment in upstream and midstream.

It added that the minister should implement the blueprint that would increase Nigeria’s production and processing capacity to over 200 million tons per annum of combined Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Compressed natural gas (CNG).

It stated that Nigeria’s domestic gas production capacity should increase from a total production capacity of 22 million Tons Per Annum (mtpa) of LNG and 5mtpa of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) based on NLNG combined capacity to over 100 mtpa of LNG and 20mtpa of NGLs in the next four years through the combined efforts of more than four large scale gas companies.

NALPGAM President, Mr Oladapo Olatunbosun, in an interview with EnergyDay on Thursday also urged Ekpo to transition Nigeria to a gas-based economy, and develop a blueprint to boost exploration, production

He appealed to Ekpo to focus on laying a solid foundation for the upstream and midstream gas industry, rather than the cosmetic approach of focusing on the marketing and distribution of processed gas.

He advised him to establish more than five LNG and natural gas liquids (NGL) companies of the same size as NLNG, to explore gas molecules in the country.

According to him, the Minister should initiate and implement a long-term solid plan that will outlive President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He cautioned that if Nigeria did not plan ahead, it would suffer the same crisis it encountered with the supply and pricing of fuel.

Olatunbosun said, “The Minister has the potential to make the Gas Ministry attractive by coming up with a blueprint of programs that his successor can continue to embrace in the future. If we do not plan ahead, Nigeria will continue to stage cosmetic investments focusing on distribution, which may backfire in the long run.

“While it is a good idea to continue to lay gas pipelines across the country, it would amount to a waste of scarce resources to focus more on gas pipelines at the expense of gas development, exploration, and production.”

He also advised the federal government to unlock access to infrastructure funding for gas from development and multilateral financial institutions such as African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Development Bank (AfDB), and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“This would increase private sector interest in gas exploration and production in Nigeria by providing access to cheap and sustainable funding options.

“The private investors and state governments should be offered the opportunity to collaborate through a Public Private Partnership for a shareholding stake in gas exploration and processing.

“The government should not be allowed to control the industry, as government institutions and enterprises are not good managers of business. Instead, these public agencies should seek collaboration with private companies to explore the huge gas reserve in the country,” the NALPGAM President said.

He lamented that Nigeria is facing a shortage of natural gas, LNG, and LPG to meet domestic demand, and lacks the processed gas molecules needed to drive industrialization and economic growth.

“To address this issue, serious investment is needed in exploring all the gas fields across the country that are currently idle and unexplored.

“Private-sector collaboration is also required to unlock this huge potential, as government alone cannot drive the process.

“Nigeria, despite having more gas than oil, has primarily focused its investment attention on crude oil production, which it has in lesser quantity. This has resulted in the country flaring away the gas molecules that are needed to power the country and drive industries.

“The situation is ironic because Nigeria has enormous reserves of gas that could be tapped into for the development of the Nigerian economy, including power generation and industries such as petrochemicals and fertilizers, but has continued to focus on crude oil.

“The Minister should initiate a programme that aims at boosting the effective domestic supply of gas through collaboration with investors and other critical stakeholders,” Olatunbosun said.