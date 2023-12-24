Grow in Christ (3)

Text: Revelation 20:15; Matthew 7:21-23; John 15:1-2; Romans 1:28-32 Revelation 20:15. “And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire”. Romans 1:28. “And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient”. Matthew 7:21. “Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven”.

The dangers, disasters, calamities and problems associated with not growing in Christ is very enormous than what someone can bear therefore, as children of God we must try our best to grow in Christ. In this study, we will be looking at the dangers of not growing in Christ. Dangers of not growing in Christ Failure to reach maturity. 1 Corinthians 13:11. When you don’t grow, you can not become mature in the Lord.

You will still be behaving as a baby in Christ. You will be behaving in a childish way. A child does not know anything. A child does not know the left from the right. Don’t be a baby christian but move to maturity. Failure to bear fruits. John 15:4-6. You can not bear fruits for the Lord if you don’t grow in Christ. You have nothing to offer new babies in Christ. You can only give what you have. Since a baby does know left from the right, you as a baby christian cannot have positive impact in the lives of newly born babies in Christ. They will have negative impact in the lives of newly born babies in Christ.

Matthew 7:17-18. Since the newly born babies in Christ will like to learn from those that they met in Christ before them, they will learn nothing from them except their ways of life, their behaviours, attitudes, characters and their laziness to grow. Tendency to backslide. Revelation 3:15-16. God frowns at lukewarmness, neither cold nor hot. When you don’t grow you will become lukewarm this can make you backslide. When you fail to grow in Christ you will definitely go back to the world.

This will lead to doing things in the pattern of the world. Failure to be obedient to the word of god and church authority Isaiah 1:19-20. When you don’t grow it means you are disobedient to God and His WORD. Such people are always familiar with the Church Authority thus failing to be obedient and loyal in the Church. They do things the way they like. Tendency to partake in the second death.

Matthew 7:21-23; Revelation 20:15. Whosoever that is born again and refuses to grow will partake in the second death if he or she does not repent and take steps to grow in Christ. It is a wasted effort if you become a child of God for several years without growing. It has no meaning therefore, take steps and grow in Christ.

Prayer points:

1. Oh Lord I shall not fail you in Jesus Name.

2. I refused to be stagnant spiritually in Jesus Name.

3. I shall grow in Jesus Name.

4. I shall not backslide in Jesus Name.