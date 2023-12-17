Grow in Christ (2)

Text: Galatians 4:19; 1 John 2:15-17; Romans 8:6-10 Galatians 4:19. “My little children, of whom I travail in birth again until Christ be formed in you”. 1 John 2:15.

“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him”. Romans 8:6.

“For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace”. Growth in grace, in the knowledge of Christ and in the spiritual things is very important to every born again individuals. If you don’t grow you will start stinking, smelling badly and become a problem in the Church and the body of Christ.

Failure to grow in the knowledge of Christ and in the spiritual matters is an expressway to growth in the flesh and worldly things. To- day’s teaching will show us the benefits of growing in Christ. The Holy Spirit will open our understanding in Jesus Name.

Benefits of growing in Christ

Cordial relationship between you and God. John 14:6; Act 4:12. The more you grow in Christ the closer you will be to God. It will increase your intimacy with God. You will be a good exam- ple to others. 1 Timothy 4:12, 16. You can only be a good example to others when you grow in Christ. If you don’t grow you will find it very difficult to bring others to Christ. Also, your lifestyle will chase people away from Christ. You will be able to bear fruits. John 15:5. You can only bear fruits for Christ when you grow in Christ.

You cannot bear fruits when you don’t grow. Heaven will be your focus or goal. Matthew 6:19-21. It is when you are growing in Christ that you will be thinking about heaven but when you don’t grow all your hope will be in the things of this world. Sin will not have dominion over you again. Romans 6:14; 1 Thess. 5:22; 1 John 4:4; Philippians 4:13. With the help of Christ in you, you will have dominion over sin. Sin will not have dominion over you again. You will become a carrier of signs and wonders. John 14:12.

Christ Jesus is full of signs and wonders, as you begin to grow in Christ, you will become signs and wonders to your generation. The miracles that Christ performed, you will do the same and even you will do greater ones. Looking at the benefits of growing in Christ, it is very important for you to grow in Christ so that you can enjoy the benefits therein. It is well with you in Jesus Name.

Prayer points

1. Help me Oh Lord to have a cordial relationship with you in Jesus Name.

2. Father give me the grace to bear good fruit for you in Jesus Name.

3. I received dominion over sin in Jesus Name.

4. I am signs and wonders to my generation in Jesus Name