Grow in Christ (1)

Text: Philippians 3:10-14; 2 Peter 3:18; Galatians 4:19 2 Peter 3:18. “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever. Amen”. Philippians 3:10. “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death”. Philippians 3:13-14.

“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forget- ting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before”. “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus”. Whenever a baby is newly born into a family, the child does not remain a baby forever but starts to grow physically until the child becomes mature. The same thing is applicable to spiritual matters.

Once you become a child of God, you don’t remain at a spot but rather move to the next stage of your spiritual life by taking necessary steps or actions to grow in grace and in the knowledge of Christ Jesus. This lesson will show you how you can grow in Christ.

HOW CAN I GROW IN CHRIST JESUS?

1. DESIRE TO HAVE MORE KNOWLEDGE OF CHRIST IN THE WORD OF GOD. Philippians 3:10; 1 Peter 2:2; Psalm 119:11; Psalm 119:105; John 1:1-5; Joshua 1:8. You will definitely grow in Christ when you desire to know Him more in the Word of God. You need to take steps in reading, studying, meditating and acting on God’s WORD.

2. LEARN TO PRAY AT ALL TIMES. 1 Thessalonians 5:17; Luke 11:1-4. Prayer needs to be learnt in order to pray with positive results. You need to learn how to pray from your Shepherd or Mentor. Prayer moves you closer to God. It will increase the level of your intimacy with God.

3. DESIRE AND LEARN TO BE LIKE CHRIST. Acts 11:26; 1 Corinthians 11:1; Galatians 4:19. Imitate Christ in every thing, in character, attitude, behaviour and actions. Drop all your bad characters, attitudes and behaviours.

4. LEARN HOW TO FOR- GET THE PAST AND FORGIVE OTHERS. Isaiah 43:18; Matthew 6:14-15. Put your past behind you. Take your mind off evils that other have done to you. Forgive yourself and forgive others.

5. LEARN HOW TO BE IN A GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH OTHERS. Hebrews 12:14; Hebrews 10:25. You need to maintain a good and positive relationship with others. Do not forsake the assembly of the children of God. Walk with the Godly people so that you will not go back to the world or your old ways of life.

6. BE READY TO TEACH OTHERS. 2 Timothy 2:15. Until you learn to teach others and begin to teach others you are yet to grow. You need to tell others about your experiences in Christ and in faith. If you follow the aforementioned points, you will definitely grow in Christ Jesus until the image of Christ is formed in you.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Oh Lord I opened myself to knowing you more in Jesus Name.

2. I received the grace to know you more in Jesus Name.

3. I command the fire of God on anything that will not allow me to grow in Christ Jesus.

4. I shall grow in Christ Jesus.