Grow Deeper In Faith, Stronger In Purpose, Akinola Urgeos Women

President Women Aglow International, Bishop Ireti Akinola, has called on women in Nigeria and beyond to build confidence in their identity in God, grow deeper in faith and become stronger in purpose.

The Convener of Women Aglow Convention, made the call ahead of this year’s edition with the theme, ‘The Kings Daughter’, which holds from June 27 to 29 at Rhema Christian Church and Towers, Temidire Sango Otta.

She stressed that the annual convention serves as a spiritual retreat and rallying point for women to grow deeper in faith and stronger in purpose.

Akinola said the programme will “bring together women from various walks of life for a powerful three-day gathering centred on identity, purpose, and empowerment.

This is more than a conference—it’s a divine appointment. “It will feature dynamic sessions designed to uplift, equip, and ignite the spiritual fire within women.

With a rich blend of worship, word-based teaching, and practical workshops, participants will explore what it means to live as daughters of the king in today’s world.

“We believe every woman will leave this convention with renewed strength, vision, and confidence in her God-given identity.”

