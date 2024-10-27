Groups Urge Journalists, CSOs To Promote Climate Advocacy

Share

Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and SustyVibes have stressed the need for collaboration among the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to enhance and promote climate advocacy across the world.

This was the submission held by climate experts and media stakeholders during a pre-29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC(COP29) stakeholders hangout held in Abuja which brought together over 50 journalists, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), climate advocates and experts.

The forum provided an opportunity for them to strategise Nigeria’s priorities and narrative and set a unified agenda for COP29, which would be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in December 2024.

The Director of Partnership and Development at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Amara Nwankpa emphasised the need for stakeholders to invest efforts or energy in energy transition, as this remains the sure path to making the climate a bit more sustainable.

According to Nwankpa, Nigeria’s path forward in the global climate conversation would depend on our ability to make incremental shifts towards renewable energy.

She explained that stakeholders must see the upcoming COP29 as an opportunity to present a cohesive national plan.

Also, the Project Manager at SustyVibes, Hannah Omokhaye, highlighted the critical importance of partnerships in promoting advocacy on climate action.

According to Omokhaye, for climate action to have a real impact, the media and CSOs need to work closely to amplify voices and ensure accountability.

She noted that advocacy campaigns for climate action could only be successful if the media and civil society collaborate.

Similarly, the Project Manager of CJID, NicholasAdeniyi, Project Manager, urged journalists to pay adequate attention to Nigeria’s climate commitments.

He noted: “It is crucial that we use innovative storytelling to engage the public. The more people understand the urgency of climate change, the more pressure there will be on our leaders to follow through on their promises.”

The Senior Analyst, Gatefield, Maryam Ahmad reinforced the necessity of maintaining momentum, noting that the networks established must continue beyond the gathering.

She explained: “Together, we can drive the climate action Nigeria desperately needs, encouraging sustained collaboration among all attendees in the lead-up to COP29.”

