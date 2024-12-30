Groups Unite To Give Children, Youths, Elderly Unforgettable ‘Happy Holiday Initiative’ In Odogbolu

Share

In the spirit of giving and community love, Oluwaseun Adekunmi Oguntade, the Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) and Fitila Movement joined hands to make the holiday season unforgettable for residents of Odogbolu town.

Together, they organised a vibrant holiday celebration for children and youths while also extending care and support to the elderly.

This collaborative effort represents the very essence of the holiday season: kindness, joy and hope for a better tomorrow.

The initiative was designed to bring smiles to the faces of children who might otherwise not experience the magic of the holidays.

Children from the families affected by the tough economic climate were invited to participate in the heartwarming get-together, as they were treated to food and fun activities, creating a sense of belonging and happiness during the festive period.

Hon. Oluwaseun Adekunmi Oguntade, promoter of HOA Foundation and a champion of community empowerment, expressed her heartfelt joy at witnessing the children basking in the holiday spirit. Speaking at the event, she said: “Children are the hope of our future.

Seeing their smiles reminds us why it’s so important to spread joy, especially in challenging times. This is what the holiday season is all about.”

Recognising the crucial role of young people in building a thriving community, the initiative also focused on providing support to select youths in Odogbolu.

Cash donations were distributed to inspire and motivate them to pursue their dreams despite the economic realities they face.

Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib, convener of Fitila Movement and former chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, spoke passionately about his dedication to empowering the youth.

“Our young people need hope and support to navigate the challenges ahead. By giving them a little boost, we encourage them to keep striving for a brighter future.”

In a touching gesture of inclusivity, the Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) ensured that the elderly members of the community were not left out.

From small cash tokens to heartfelt companionship, DAMMF brought festive joy to retired individuals, reminding them that they are valued and appreciated.

