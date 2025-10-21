Groups To Channel Recycled Waste Into Clean Energy

FREEE Recycle Limited, a tyre waste recycling and rubber manufacturing company, and the Rural Women Energy Security (RUWES) Initiative Ltd, have announced a strategic partnership to distribute clean cooking fuel derived from recycled aerosol waste to rural and peri-urban communities.

According to a statement, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in addressing energy poverty while promoting circular economy principles and gender inclusion.

It explained that the partnership was centered on distributing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) recovered from Nigeria’s aerosol recycling plant, a project developed by FREEE Recycle and DeSpray Environmental, to women through RUWES’s established networks.

It added that the collaboration will focus on three core areas: the supply of affordable LPG, joint policy advocacy, and community capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental stewardship and economic empowerment for women.

It also said that this model created a sustainable circular economy that aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, said the company was committed to circular economy solutions that deliver tangible social impact.

She said: ”At FREEE Recycle, we are driven by the conviction that waste can be transformed into real solutions for people and the planet. RUWES Head of Secretariat, Mrs. Jumaima Ella, said: “At Rural Women Energy Security RUWES Nigeria Ltd/Gte, we’re a self-help, women-led NGO with over two million members across Nigeria.

We empower women to demand increased access to clean energy products through our innovative Gender Social Enterprise Model. This model makes clean energy more accessible, cost-effective, and appealing to rural women, fostering entrepreneurship and capacity.