Groups Sue Gov Over Alleged Perjury, False Oaths

A legal firestorm is brewing for Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun as three civil society groups have approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking his disqualification from public office over allegations of perjury and the alleged submission of false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The suit (No: FHC/L/CS/2026), filed by the Human Global Resource Initiative, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), and Buna Olaitan Isiak, named Governor Abiodun, the Department of State Services (DSS), INEC, and several major political parties (including the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party) as defendants.

In the suit, the groups are challenging conflicting educational records that the Governor has allegedly presented over time. The crux of the litigation centers on sworn declarations made by the Governor ahead of the 2014, 2019, and 2023 general elections. The applicants alleged that Abiodun’s claims regarding his academic history are riddled with contradictions.

Specifically, the court has been asked to scrutinise a 2014 affidavit, where the Governor claimed to have attended the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, in 1986 and Kennesaw State University in 1989.

The plaintiffs also pointed to discrepancies in his primary school records, noting that he allegedly listed two different institutions for the year 1971 across separate INEC filings.

But an aide of the governor, who would not want to be named because he has no express permission to respond on behalf of the governor, described the petition as the hand work of political enemies who despite failing with such petitions in the past wants to again try their luck and use it to seek relevance.

Beyond academic credentials, the suit raised a more serious charge: the alleged non-disclosure of a prior legal indictment. Most notably, the applicants alleged that Abiodun failed to disclose a 1986 indictment and imprisonment (referenced as Exhibit HURMA-7) in his 2014, 2018, and 2022 submissions.