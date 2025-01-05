Groups send strong message to Soludo over attack on Catholic Priest

Share

A non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDON) has told Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State not to give space for sycophants and pretenders in his government. It says that people who sing praises and are not truthful to authority are capable of destroying governments and institutions.

The group made the assertion on Saturday, 2025 in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Okeke Chinemelu Godwin (Esq), and made available to newsmen in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The statement was a reaction to separate issues raised by two pro Soludo loyalists: Chinedu Obigwe and Osita Obi, who the group said, criticized the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma aka Fr. Ebube Muonso, for telling Governor Charles Soludo to tackle the rising cases of insecurity in the state or resign his position.

The statement reads in part, “After reading publications sponsored by one Comrade Osita Obi, a self-styled activist, and one Chinedu Obigwe, a loyalist of APGA, the ruling party in Anambra, over 2025 message on insecurity in Anambra, we, as youth group, deduced that the duo lack patriotism. When truth is told, it should not be politicised or used as a tool to gain favour.

“Governor Charles Soludo should listen to citizens like Fr. Ebube Muonso, who can tell the truth from the pulpit – not pretenders. If there is anything like the truth about rising insecurity in Anambra, that was what Fr. Ebube Muonso said. Soludo should address cases of rising insecurity in Anambra or should get ready to lose his second term bid. No state rewards an underperforming governor with a second tenure.”

In a related development, a Christian group called ‘Christ Ambassadors Network,’ has frowned on Governor Soludo for allegedly deploying his “media drivers” to attack clergymen, whenever he is criticized; instead of taking corrections or making amends.

Speaking with newsmen, yesterday during the group’s New Year Conference and Camping in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, the conference convener, Rev. Peter Ubaeze, told Soludo that the greatest virtue of a good leader is to have a listening ear.

He said, “Sometime in the past, Fr. Ebube Muonso gave a prophecy about Soludo’s administration, and instead of taking precautionary measures, Soludo went as far as writing and criticizing the priest, and it went viral on the social media.

“This year again, the same outspoken Catholic priest warned Soludo about his seeming silence and inaction on rising cases of insecurity in a state he governs. Instead of working on worsening cases of insecurity, which Soludo himself should acknowledge, his media drivers and e-rats went uncontrollably wild in uttering what are not in the interest of the governor and his government. Soludo should be wary of this if he wanted to be popular among his people.

“If you observe, the majority of the individuals kidnapped or killed in recent times in Anambra State are priests and clergymen. How do you expect clerics to be silent?

“Security is the primary role of any government. Soludo must address rising cases of insecurity in Anambra. That is his primary responsibility. He gets humongous security vote for this.”

Ubaeze, who said that prayers over cases of insecurity in Nigeria dominated their New Year Conference, asked Anambra citizens in particular, and Nigerians in general to pray and work hark to nip insecurity in the bud.

