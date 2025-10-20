Groups Seek Inclusion Of PWD In Social Protection Framework

Experts and civil society actors have called on the Osun State Government to ensure that persons with disabilities (PWDs) are fully included in all social protection programmes and interventions across the state.

They made the call during the Osun State Dialogue on Social Protection held in Osogbo. The event was organised by the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) under the ACT Naija Project, co-funded by the European Union and Brot für die Welt, in partnership with the Osun State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Speaking at the dialogue, Dauda Gbadebo Iyanda, Director of Development Cooperation at the Ministry, noted that social protection must cater to all categories of people, including PWDs, to achieve its goal of reducing inequality and promoting social welfare.

Social protection interventions should be guided by a comprehensive policy and backed by law, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies involved must work together to ensure that no group, including persons with disabilities, is left behind”, he said.