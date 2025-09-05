Groups Seek Deepening Partnership To Develop Nigeria’s Building Sector

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) and the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) have pledged to deepen their partnership to develop the building sector in Nigeria. The Chairman of CORBON, Samson Opaluwah, made this known during a courtesy visit to him by Ntando Khuzwayo, CIOB’s Education Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Opaluwah reaffirmed the commitment of CORBON toward advancing the building profession through partnerships with organisations like CIOB. He described the move as a significant step for Nigeria, Africa, and the global construction industry.

Opaluwah explained that the two institutions were determined to work together to strengthen research, improve professional standards, and bridge existing gaps in the industry. He said, “Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and it has a large construction industry. We will work together with CIOB to bridge that gap and ensure we advance the course of the profession through research.

“We will also ensure to use our platform which we have set up as professionals to improve our society and promote the practice of building.” Opaluwah noted that the building profession in Nigeria has operated in clearly defined professional lines with stakeholders likes engineers, architects, town planners, quantity surveyors, estate surveyors, and builders.

He said that, established in 1989, CORBON had spent 35 years developing standards and practices for the profession, and to address the nation’s housing deficits. The CORBON chairman said that builders viewed the challenge of Nigeria’s housing deficit, as an opportunity to provide lasting solutions through innovation and collaboration.

He said that the partnership with CIOB would help Nigeria to adopt international codes and align with global best practices. Opaluwah recalled that recently, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, inaugurated the National Building Code Advisory Committee with CORBON as a member.

He said the collaboration with CIOB was apt as CORBON would need international coding in other countries to keep abreast with happenings in the housing sectors of other climes. “If this collaboration between us is well managed, it will be a fantastic thing for Nigeria, Africa and the world,” he said.

Opaluwah said the partnership would also aid the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the Renewed Hope Cities project aimed at delivering affordable housing across states. Speaking on behalf of CIOB, Ntando Khuzwayo described the existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both bodies as “very unique” and a reflection of genuine commitment.

Khuzwayo commended ORBON for the opportunity to collaboratively work with them to grow the building industry. “This MoU is not just a piece of paper. We have seen the action and interest of the members of CORBON and the public.

“This is a good sign; it is the first collaborative event in the Sub-Saharan region with CORBON,” he said. The two groups further pledged to sustain the partnership as a model of professional collaboration to drive growth in Nigeria’s construction sector and beyond.