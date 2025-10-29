Groups Raise Alarm On Oyebanji As Consensus Candidate

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups (COCSG), has raised alarm on the choice of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The coalition raised the alarm at a news conference convened to address the disturbing and undemocratic developments within the APC in Ekiti State ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial elections.

The coalition at the conference with the theme: “State of democracy and party politics in Nigeria: the Ekiti state example” was addressed by Comrade Oladimeji Olatunji, President, Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria on behalf of 10 other society groups.

It said that if the Ekiti saga goes unaddressed, it may spell doom for our democracy and threaten the peace, unity, and democratic advancement of the nation.

“In this circumstance, we strongly bring to bear the consequences of hegemonic manipulation politics as a monster to the establishment of credible leadership and good governance in Nigeria.

“We are therefore compelled to ask: Where then lies the democratic value of the ruling party in leading the nation to a save ground of leadership purpose where democracy and rule of law takes preeminence in our internal system?

“The second issue of concern is the non-performance of the sitting Governor and the subsequent imposition of a consensus adoption of his candidacy as the party’s flag bearer.

“We are not unaware of the provision for the consensus candidate in the Constitution of All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political party, but not when such an approach deviate from the decent and the guiding rules of the Constitution.

“The kind of consensus that gave birth to Governor Biodun Oyebanji as APC 2026 gubernatorial candidate, is not only questionable, but lacks credibility and ingredients of internal democracy and its inherent democratic ingredients.

“The coalition finds it unfortunate that rather than allowing a transparent contest of ideas and competence, the APC party machinery in Ekiti state has chosen to endorse mediocrity over merit.

“Ekiti people deserve progress, not retrogression and propaganda. The Governor’s administration has failed to deliver on key sectors such as education, healthcare, job creation, and infrastructure, as such not qualify to be returned to the seat of power.

“The negative situations in Ekiti State, speaks volumes of the spineless disposition of the current government in Ekiti State in delivering democratic dividends to the people, all of which are now shadows of what they used to be. Yet, the party leadership has opted to reward failure with automatic re-nomination.”

Speaking further, the coalition decried the discrimination and false allegations against other aspirants, while it condemned in strong terms, the deliberate marginalization and humiliation of other aspirants within the party.

“It is disheartening that the APC leadership in the state has gone to the extent of discrediting the nomination forms submitted by some aspirants, falsely alleging that their sponsors and signatories are not party members.

“This is unthinkable, especially when the so called non-members were aspirants in the same party some years ago.

“This baseless accusation is a direct assault on the principles of truth and fairness that should guide the operation of a political party. The political charade in the Ekiti APC only exposed the extent to which impunity has taken root within the state party structure in Nigeria.”

The coalition, however, warned on the effects of the imposition on the political fortune of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in Ekiti State.

“This is a strong signal that APC is not a party replete with respect for the rule of law and democratic order within the confine of her body polity. If party members and the general electorate perceive APC as unjust, intolerant, and insensitive to fairness.

“The resultant voter apathy and protest votes could undermine the electoral prospects of the party and further reduce quality participation of the citizens of Nigeria in any process of politics, which is, but not limited to discouraging the voters in expressing their democratic wishes in the system.

“The anticipated second term bid of President Tinubu can as well be greeted with indisposition of people, who are despaired of prosperity under the regime that places value of manipulation above fairness and transparency.

“Ekiti is historically a politically conscious state of intelligentsia. Any attempt to subvert the people’s will can only yield resentment, division, and rejection at the polls.”

The coalition therefore call on President Bola Tinubu, as the father of the party and a foremost advocate of democracy, to urgently intervene in the unfolding crisis in Ekiti APC.

It further urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to review the selection of Governor Oyebanji as consensus candidate of the party and allow internal politics to thrive, saying that an imposition can’t be labeled consensus. It is a failure of leadership.

It also called on all the stakeholders in Nigeria; the media, party members, religious bodies, trade unions and traditional leaders, youths and women organizations to rise and speak up and act in defense of democracy in Nigeria by making Ekiti State a veritable testing ground for the correction of political anomalies in the Ekiti state democratic process.

“History will not forgive our silence when democracy is under threat and self-annihilation of desperate politicians whose democratic expediency is rooted in impunity. Democracy must work for the people, not for the privileged few,”it stated.

Other civil society groups are: Comrade Oladimeji Olakunle Olatunji— President, COCSG Okpanachi Jacob — Secretary, COCSG (Social Transparency and Youth Leadership Advancement) Kennedy Tabuko — Public Relations Officer, COCSG Niger Delta Democratic Initiative)

Igwe Casmir — Centre for Education and Leadership Studies in Africa Anuna Emeka Emmanuel — Movement for Justice and Equity in Nigeria

Bright Nwaogwugwu — Social Accountability Initiative

Mr Adamu Bakwo — Zero Tolerance Anti-Corruption Network

Andy Benedicta Tanko— Young Democratic Initiative, Nigeria

Comrade Mike Femi — Civil Society Transparency and Accountability Advocacy Centre, Emmanuel Abah — Social Accountability and Environmental Sustainability Initiative