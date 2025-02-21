Groups Partner To Insure 10m Smallholder Farmers In Nigeria, Others

Share

Bayer Foundation and the Pula Foundation have announced at World Economic Forum that they are planning to provide insurance coverage for 10 million smallholder farmers by 2030.

By 2030, Bayer Foundation’s grant for insurance premium support in the amount of 10 million euros – supported by a donation from Bayer’s Crop Science Division – will unlock a potential insurance coverage of $127 million for 10 million farmers working with national governments in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Mali.

The grant originates from Bayer Foundation’s Social Innovation Ecosystem Fund which targets mature and high-impact solutions for underserved communities.

The collaboration aims to enhance climate resilience among smallholder farmers, protecting them against the growing impacts of droughts and floods, which threaten harvests, livelihoods, and global food security.

It will help build private-public collaborations and shape the insurance market for agriculture in Africa and Asia. The Pula Foundation has develped scalable and data-driven agricultural insurance solutions designed to safeguard smallholder farmers’ investments in their farms.

By mitigating risks associated with extreme weather events such as droughts and floods, the Pula Foundation ensures that farmers receive financial compensation for yield losses, enabling them to recover, reinvest, and build long-term resilience in the face of climate uncertainty.

“Smallholder farmers are already affected heavily by the impacts of climate change, and this will get worse going forward. It is crucial that we enable them to feed their communities and contribute to global food security,” said Matthias Berninger, Executive Vice President Public Affairs, Sustainability and Safety at Bayer and Member of the Board of Trustees at Bayer Foundation.

“Our Crop Science division is committed to deliver innovative, farmer-focused solutions that drive sustainable growth and regenerative agriculture.

By unlocking climate finance and collaborating with partners like the Pula Foundation, we aim to deliver ecosystem-based approaches that empower smallholder farmers and their communities to overcome challenges and thrive,” added Rodrigo Santos, President of Bayer’s Crop Science Division, Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and Executive Director Bayer Foundation.

