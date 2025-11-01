Groups Name Tinubu As Nigeria’s Identity For Economic Stability

The Niger Delta Progressive Alliance has named President Bola Tinubu as the greatest iden- tity for the economic growth and stability of Nigeria. The group, backed by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the South- ern Nigeria Youth Congress (SNYC) and other interest groups, said the President delivered on people-oriented projects within two years in office.

The Convener, Amb. Nse Victor Udoh, supported by his National Secretary, Felix Ejenabi and the Delta State Commissioner for Youths, Hon ThankGod Trakirioweri, in Asaba yesterday during ‘The Future Is Here’ programme, tagged Empiri- cal Perspective on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, A Strategic Engagement of Niger Deltans on Accessibility, said his ‘Renewed Hope’ has impacted on critical sectors.

He said, “President Tinubu does not represent rhetoric but results. With decisive courage, he has restored national stability. He has taken necessary steps to reposition Nigeria’s economy. His ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda has touched critical sectors of the economy of Nigeria. Key into his better life programmes and benefit proportionately.”