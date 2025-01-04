Groups Mourn Death Of Ondo SSG

Share

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi popularly called Tukana has died after battling with sickness associated with road accidents.

It was learnt that Oluwatuyi, former Chairman of Akure South Local Government and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs reportedly passed away on Saturday at an undisclosed hospital.

A top government official revealed that Oluwatuyi was involved in an accident on December 19 while travelling from Akure, the state capital to Ibadan in Oyo State.

Oluwatuyi was appointed as SSG by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on January 24, 2024. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the governor and other top officials.

The news of Oluwatuyi’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Ondo State government and community, and an official statement from the government is awaited.

The Press Officer in the office of the SSG, Mr Lanre Bankole Cole who confirmed the death of the top government official said the SSG died a few hours ago after he was rushed to hospital following the accident he had some weeks ago.

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Wale Akinlosotu confirmed the death of the SSG.

Akinlosotu in a statement signed said “It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on January 4, 2025.

“He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December 2024, while travelling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Having served the government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State.

“The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time. Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available.

The late SSG was the epitome of bravery, philanthropy and sagacity. His name always came into play in all political permutations in the state. He enjoyed tremendous grassroots support.

