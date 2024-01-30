Groups Laud Gbajabiamila’s Leadership Style In 9th NASS

…Commend Chief of Staff on Quality of Bills Sponsored

A group under the aegis of Nigerian Youths for Good Governance has described the leadership style of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila as a factor stabilizing the ninth National Assembly and the country.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its President, Olapade Idowu in Ado-Ekiti made available to New Telegraph said that Gbajabiamila during his time in the National Assembly, embarked on people-oriented projects.

He added that the quality of bills sponsored and signed into law was a testament to the fact that he was committed to the growth and development of the country.

The group added that the former speaker sponsored 25 bills and that 10 of the bills were passed into law by the president of the country.

The statement reads, “ The bills include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill 2019, Presidential (Transition) Bill 2019l, and South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2019. Labour Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Economic Stimulus Bill 2019, Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill 2020, Quarantine Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2020, and Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank (Establishment Etc) Bill 2020.

“Gbajabiamila steered the leadership of the House of Representatives as Speaker, including the Minority and Majority Leadership of the House.”

Specifically, Idowu noted that Gbajabiamila sponsored important pieces of legislation including the Students’ Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2023, and made impacts with projects, especially in the health and education sector.

Similarly, a group known as the Society for Youth Emancipation also

described the Chief of Staff as a trailblazer who is committed to building successors through legislative fellowship.

Speaking with newsmen, the President of the group, Victor Olaniyan, commended Gbajabiamila’s leadership in institutionalizing and strengthening the Legislature with the introduction of a Legislative library.

The group tasked the Chief of Staff to discharge his duties dispassionately while urging him to keep thriving in the role of the CoS, which they described as “a thankless one that takes the heat on behalf of the principal.”