Groups hold Women’s Economic Empowerment session

Fable Advisory and the Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative (IWEI), in collaboration with WEE Policy Catalyst Fund cohort and support from Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), have hosted a strategic awareness campaign to drive the domestication of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy in Kano State.

The session, held in Kano State on October 21, 2024, focused on women’s empowerment as part of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy and Action Plan, bringing together influential leaders from the creative and digital industries to explore practical ways of integrating the WEE Policy into Kano’s fast-growing sectors.

The National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy is a strategic roadmap for advancing the WEE policy in Nigeria. Developed through a year-long dialogue facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs (FMWA) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning (FMFBNP), the policy is crucial for driving women’s economic participation. The policy development process had input from grassroots women and the private sector, was also widely supported by development partners across the Nigeria.

The one-day workshop, which gathered a diverse group of stakeholders including the Creative Industry and Learning Hubs and representatives from both the government and private sector, focused on the Emerging Industries section of the WEE Policy. The session also highlighted how women in Kano State can benefit from opportunities in the digital economy and creative industries.

The workshop successfully raised awareness about the importance of the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy and its potential impact on advancing women’s economic empowerment in Kano. Participants from creative industries and digital learning hubs committed to collaborating closely, ensuring the effective domestication of the policy at the local level. Additionally, the event fostered the development of innovative, evidence-based strategies specifically tailored to localise the WEE Policy to fit Kano’s unique socio-economic landscape.

“I am truly passionate about women empowerment, so this initiative is incredibly impressive to me, and I’m thrilled to see it taking shape,” said Dr. Safiya Ahmad Nuhu, Director of the Centre for Gender Studies at Bayero University.

Representatives from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Women, Children, and Disabled attended while private sector organisations such as the Development, Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) – both of which are actively involved in implementing the domestication of the National WEE in Kano State – were also represented.

Several representatives from the digital and creative industries and officials from the Centre for Gender Studies in Bayero University, Kano also attended the event.

“I am confident that change is coming because the future is female,” said Umar Gombe, a renowned Kannywood actor and filmmaker.

The collective efforts of participants marked a significant step towards empowering women economically and promoting gender-responsive economic growth in the core northern city.

