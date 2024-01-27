Groups Hold Global Sustainability Summit in UK

Clean Cyclers in collaboration with Sustainability Unscripted and other sustainability partners are set to host the 3rd Edition of Global Sustainability Summit, which is aimed raising aware- ness, foster multidisciplinary collaboration, address global challenges with local solutions and champion social equity. The summit, the group said, will be at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, United Kingdom and will be taking place in March 28 – 29, 2024.

In a statement on Friday via electronic mail, the organizer and founder of Clean Cyclers, Canon Otto said that the programme is for inclusivity to prioritize climate action and environmental stewardship and identify policy pathways for sustainable development. With the theme, ‘Advancing Sustain- ability: A Journey Towards a greener future,’ the summit, Otto said, will serve as a platform for leading visionaries, experts, innovators and change makers in various global corporations, organisations and government agencies to brainstorm and strategize on the necessary adoption of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The topic, the group hinted, stands as a clarion call to action, adding that it embodies “the assertion that our current trajectory of resource consumption and environmental degradation is unsustainable.” The organiser further noted that the summit will feature a panel session, where issues bordering on the urgency of climate action, circular economy, renewable energy revolution, sustainable cities, biodiversity conservation, green finance, sustainable agriculture and climate justice will be deliberated.

The summit, the group disclosed, will also honour and celebrate companies, governments, organisations and individuals that are taking practical scenarios in exemplifying and fortifying their commitment to sustainability, encompassing both the realization and actualisation of short-term objectives and long-term goals. The statement stated “The concept of sustainability encompasses a wide spectrum of practices, policies and innovations aimed at mitigating climate change, con- serving biodiversity, protecting natural resources and promoting social equity.”