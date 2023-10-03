Group’s Demands Justice For Barine, Murdered Rivers Water Corporation Staff

A rights group, the Advocacy Centre’s Youth Volunteers Network has called for an investigation surrounding the death of Dr Barine Lenee, a staff of the Rivers State Water Corporation who was killed in Port Harcourt while returning from neighbouring Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, September 30.

Lenee, 41, who hails from the Buan Community in Khana LGA of Rivers State, is reported to have been allegedly stabbed several times in his home state, along the Trans-Amadi/slaughter area.

After he was killed, his body was dumped along the road where it was recovered with his car and other belongings except his phone on Sunday, October 1.

He was a full-time staff member and Head of the Internal Audit Department/Accountant at the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

The group’s executive director, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, in a statement called on the police to investigate the death and bring his killers to justice.

He said: “Considering the controversy surrounding this incident, we call on the police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr Barine, a promising young professional, and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice within the shortest possible time.

“We mourn the one-too-many and painful killing of Dr. Barine. We share in the pains and condole with his wife, little children, family, people of Buan Community and ICAN family among many others.”