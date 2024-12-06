Groups Demand Review of HYREP Scholarship

Share

The National Union of Ogoni Students International USA (NOUS INT’L USA) and the Centre for Democracy, Human Rights, and Anti-Corruption (CDHRAC INT’L USA), have jointly called for a review and reorganisation of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP) Ogoni Student Scholarship Programme.

According to the groups, the current structure of the scholarship scheme fails to achieve its intended goals and has been compromised by mismanagement and corruption.

The HYREP scholarship programme was established as part of the $100 million Ogoni Education Trust Fund drawn from the initial $1 billion allocated for the Ogoniland cleanup.

Initially deposited in the London Chartered Bank and later transferred to a Switzerland Chartered Bank investment account, the fund was intended to grow and support educational opportunities for Ogoni students.

These were contained in a statement jointly signed by the President, NOUS INT’L USA, Pius Nwinee and the Coordinator of CDHRAC INT’L USA, Cornelius Dumerenee, dated December 4, 2024.

NOUS INT’L and CDHRAC INT’L claimed that $10 million of the fund, along with accrued dividends, has gone missing.

The organisations then urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate a forensic probe into the scholarship scheme and the alleged misappropriation of funds.

“We ask the President to investigate this unacceptable conduct immediately.

“We demand answers regarding the missing $10 million and its expected accrued dividends. Ogoni students deserve transparency and accountability,” the groups said.

