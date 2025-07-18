Groups Condemn July 21st Protest, Say It’s Politically Motivated

…Warns Sowore

The Coalition of Civil Rights Groups (CCRG) has condemned the planned protest slated for Monday, July 21, 2025, to advocate for the welfare of retired members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Secretary of the Coalition, Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, said the protest is not in good faith nor in the interest of the Nigerian people.

Kolawole warned the convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, to stop exploiting legitimate national concerns as a cover for a deeper, politically motivated campaign aimed at destabilizing the country and discrediting the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “At the forefront of this charade is Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a serial presidential aspirant, publisher of Sahara Reporters, and a defeated candidate in the last presidential election.

“Sowore, who has once again declared interest in the 2027 elections, is clearly not acting in good faith nor in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Rather, he is exploiting legitimate national concerns as a cover for a deeper, politically motivated campaign aimed at destabilizing the country and discrediting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let it be clearly stated: the so-called protest planned for Monday is not a civil society action, it is a carefully disguised political sabotage attempt, driven by ambition, desperation, and a brazen disregard for national security.

“We, the Coalition of Civil Rights Groups, hereby condemn in the strongest possible terms, this planned protest and all actors behind it.

“We find it utterly irresponsible and provocative that Sowore and his cohorts have resorted to mobilizing retired officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force through misinformation and deceit.

“They are painting a false narrative, suggesting that this protest is solely about improving police welfare.

“In reality, it is a calculated political assault targeted at the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and the Presidency.

“We must state for the record that matters of salaries, pensions, and welfare of police officers, both serving and retired, are constitutionally the responsibility of relevant federal institutions, including the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), and the Ministry of Finance.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is not the approving authority for pensions or salary structure, and it is misleading to hold him accountable for issues outside his constitutional purview.

“It is therefore dishonest, wicked, and an act of dangerous propaganda for Sowore and his collaborators to incite unrest in the country using retired officers who deserve peace and dignity, not political manipulation.

“We urge retired officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be vigilant and not allow themselves to be used as pawns in the selfish quest of a few failed politicians.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and while we will continue to advocate, peacefully and constructively, for improved welfare and justice for all law enforcement and military personnel, we will not fold our arms while a few desperate individuals plot to undermine our democracy and national unity under the banner of protest.

“The Coalition wishes to remind Mr. Sowore and his backers that Nigeria is governed by laws, and no one has the monopoly of street action or public sentiment.

“If any group attempts to destabilize the peace of our country under any guise, the people of Nigeria will resist it with equal resolve.

“We call on all civil society organizations, retired security personnel, and peace-loving Nigerians to dissociate themselves from this deceitful protest.

“True civil society is not an extension of any politician’s ambition. True activism is rooted in integrity, accountability, and patriotic commitment to justice, not in blackmail, manipulation or mob incitement.

“Finally, we reaffirm our commitment to peaceful advocacy for better policing, better governance, and the protection of human rights.

“But we will also remain vigilant and ready to confront anyone, regardless of status or political leaning, who attempts to throw Nigeria into chaos for personal gain.”