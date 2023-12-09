Groups Charge Govt On Protection Of Women, Girls Against Abuse

Human rights groups have called on the government at all levels on the need to be more proactive in the protection of women and young girls against sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The groups, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) made the call on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State at a rally organized to mark the year 2023 International Human Rights Day with the theme: “Freedom, Equity and Justice for all”.

Addressing journalists at the rally, the Ogun state coordinator of NHRC, Olayinka Odibe lamented inadequate sexual assault referral centres where victims can lodge their complaints.

She lamented the high rate of domestic violence and sexual assault on girls, saying “All human beings are born equal in rights and in all things, no human being has control over the life of other people.”

“Government must be more proactive on the issue of domestic violence. Many women are staying in abused marriages because they have nowhere else to go. After all, we have a culture where people say women are allowed to separate from their husbands.

“Domestic violence is causing a lot of trouble, you can see recently how spouses are killing themselves.

“At the CSOs meeting we had recently, we concluded that the government must build shelters for victims of domestic violence.

“Also, the sexual assault referral centre that we have in Ogun state is just one, it is not adequate to take care of the population of the violated people in Ogun state”, Odibe said.

Also speaking, the National Vice President of CDHR, Comrade Yinka Folarin said, Nigeria must imbibe the culture of promotion and respect for human rights.

“We still have a long way to go as far as human rights recognition and protection is concerned in Nigeria. We need to always promote the ideals of human rights.

“We are hopeful that through this reminder our nation will consider it necessary to adopt the culture of human rights in all we do so that we have a safe society and peaceful society”, Folarin said.